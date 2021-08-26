New-look Kelly Walsh football hopes to build off last year's semifinal run

The Kelly Walsh football team that takes the field Friday at Cheyenne South’s Bison Stadium won’t be recognizable to most fans. Not only do the Trojans return just three starters on each side of the ball from last year’s squad that reached the Class 4A state semifinals, but they’re replacing their traditional white helmets with green KW lettering with slate-gray ones.
“The white-on-white just doesn’t stand out,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said after practice earlier this month. “There’s a big debate here on gray versus gold as the accent color, and we’ve obviously bet on team gray.”
It’s the latest change for the Trojans under Makelky, who is entering his third year on the KW sidelines. The biggest change for this season, however, is who will be wearing those slate-gray helmets when Kelly Walsh takes the field.
Senior running back/linebacker Cam Burkett, who rushed for 1,090 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, is the Trojans’ biggest threat. Seniors Nathan Costalez, who led 4A with 10 pass breakups last season and linemen Chase Ortberg; along with junior kicker Erich Hulshizer, who is expected to figure into the rotation at running back and defensive back, give KW some experience at the varsity level. Beyond that, though, a lot of questions remain.
“Right now we’re still giving guys reps because I don’t know who our starters are going to be in a couple different spots,” Makelky said. “We’re going to give guys opportunities and see who can do it on Friday night when the lights turn on.”
One of those spots up for grabs is quarterback, where senior Hunter Mogen appears to have the advantage over junior Gibson Sasser and sophomores Eric Whitley and Kylan DePoorter.
“We’ve been going at it for a while and it’s a race to the end,” Mogen said after practice Tuesday. “I’m really excited because I’ve been waiting for this. And to finally be able to start and be on the team is just amazing.”
Having to replace starters on a yearly basis is expected, but the leadership void created by the departing seniors is something this year’s team is still working on.
“We’ve been hanging out together outside football and we’ve become a real tight brotherhood,” senior lineman Marty Foery said. “I know we have some big spots to fill, but I think we’ve met the challenge and we’ve been helping the upcoming classes. I think we’re ready.”
They’ll find out a little bit more Friday against a Cheyenne South team that has lost 11 games in a row and is 10-81 since the program’s inception in 2011. Kelly Walsh is 10-0 all-time against the Bison, including a 54-14 victory in last year’s season opener.
“We’ve been preparing for this since the end of last year,” Foery said. “We’re looking to pick up where last year’s team left off. I expect great things from this team so I’m really looking forward to it.”
When asked if the Trojans are ready for the season opener, Makelky was noncommittal.
“There’s only one way to find out and that’s to show up in Cheyenne,” he said. “We can tell you what we think, but that doesn’t mean a lot. Come kickoff we’ll find out.”
