New-look Kelly Walsh football hopes to build off last year's semifinal run

One of those spots up for grabs is quarterback, where senior Hunter Mogen appears to have the advantage over junior Gibson Sasser and sophomores Eric Whitley and Kylan DePoorter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been going at it for a while and it’s a race to the end,” Mogen said after practice Tuesday. “I’m really excited because I’ve been waiting for this. And to finally be able to start and be on the team is just amazing.”

Having to replace starters on a yearly basis is expected, but the leadership void created by the departing seniors is something this year’s team is still working on.

“We’ve been hanging out together outside football and we’ve become a real tight brotherhood,” senior lineman Marty Foery said. “I know we have some big spots to fill, but I think we’ve met the challenge and we’ve been helping the upcoming classes. I think we’re ready.”

They’ll find out a little bit more Friday against a Cheyenne South team that has lost 11 games in a row and is 10-81 since the program’s inception in 2011. Kelly Walsh is 10-0 all-time against the Bison, including a 54-14 victory in last year’s season opener.