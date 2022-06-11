North scores early and often in Shrine Bowl rout of South

One year after having its seven-game winning streak snapped in the annual Shrine Bowl, the North returned to its winning ways. The North scored on three of its first four drives and rolled to a 37-3 victory over the South on Saturday at Natrona County’s Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

The North drove to the South 1-yard line on its opening possession, but Jackson quarterback Sadler Smith was stopped short of the goal line on fourth down. After a three-and-out for the South, the North went to work.

Smith capped an 11-play, 42-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, with Thunder Basin’s Cade Ayers’ adding the extra point for the 7-0 lead with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Natrona County’s Billy Brenton gave the North the ball back two plays later with an interception. Seven plays later, Kelly Walsh’s Cameron Burkett dove over the top from 1-yard out for a 14-0 advantage.

After another South three-and-out, Sheridan’s Carter McComb caught a 9-yard slant from Thunder Basin’s Ryan Baker in the end zone to make it 21-0 with 8:55 to play in the half.

The North added two more TDs in the third quarter with Smith connecting with Shoshoni’s Nathon Cousineau for a 38-yard score and Burkett scoring on a 6-yard run.

Torrington’s Chase Miller got the South on the board with a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter, but Worland’s Jorey Anderson answered with a 25-yard FG for the final score.

