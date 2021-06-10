North, South teams working to find a rhythm ahead of Saturday's Shrine Bowl

Abarr has a better grasp of the 11-man game after four days of practice, but is still learning some of the nuances.

“It’s a completely different game and it’s hard to get all the terminology,” he said. “But I’m going out there and giving it everything I’ve got because I feel like I have something to prove.”

Abarr will be one of the many backs/wings who figure to be in the North backfield along with quarterbacks Caleb Pryor (Cody) and Brad Kruger (Upton-Sundance). Defensive lineman Quinton Mangus (Sheridan) has also been spending a lot of time in the North backfield, though not by design.

“He’s been a beast,” McFadden said of Mangus.

At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Mangus is not the biggest kid on the North roster, but that hasn’t stopped him from wreaking havoc on the North’s offensive line this week.

“I just use my speed and explosiveness, and the technique my coaches taught me,” explained Mangus, who will be a preferred walk-on at Black Hills State in the fall. “I’m still on the small side, but the (BHSU) coaches see me as a defensive end after i put some weight on.”