North, South teams working to find a rhythm ahead of Saturday's Shrine Bowl

The players are in place, Now it’s up to North head coach Matt McFadden and South head man Brent Walk and their respective coaching staffs to put them in the right positions before Saturday’s Shrine Bowl.
Some decisions were easy. Cheyenne East graduate Graedyn Buell, who threw for 3,065 yards — No. 2 all-time in Wyoming prep annals — and 38 touchdowns this season was Walk’s obvious choice to take the majority of the snaps for the South.
“I knew Graedyn a little bit and our team was at the same camp as East one year so I’ve seen him play,” Mountain View’s Walk said during Thursday’s afternoon practice. “Obviously he’s got great numbers, but what’s really impressed me is that he’s such a great character kid. And he’s really good at motivating the other guys.”
Buell, who earlier this week was named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award, which is given to the state’s top male and female senior athletes, will attend North Dakota State College of Science in the fall before transferring to the University of Wyoming.
Walk also had no problem putting Torrington graduate Cody Pierce on the other side of the ball. Pierce, a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection, was the Trailblazers’ second-leading rusher in 2020 but led the state with 144 tackles.
“I figured I’d be on defense,” Pierce said with a smile.
While a majority of his teammates will play football at the next level, Saturday’s game will be Pierce’s curtain call.
“It was hard to give (football) up,” he said, “but I’m excited to be playing one more game.”
For McFadden, who led Cody to the 3A title this past season, he feels like he and his coaches have done a good job separating the offensive and defensive players. He’s also been impressed that the kids have proved to be quick learners of the concepts they’re trying to install on both sides of the ball.
“Their (high school) coaches did a great job teaching these guys the fundamentals,” he stated. “And these kids are so smart that the learning curve has been really small.
“These kids come from different programs so they learned different concepts,” he added. “But it’s still football where you block and tackle.”
Of course, there are some aspects of the game that don’t translate to every level. All it took was a short conversation with Meeteetse graduate Hadley Abarr, the North’s only 6-man representative, to remind McFadden of that.
“I forgot that Hadley played 6-man,” McFadden explained with a smile. “He wanted to know if (center) Reno (Watson) could catch the ball. Reno might like that, but that’s not his strong point.”
Abarr has a better grasp of the 11-man game after four days of practice, but is still learning some of the nuances.
“It’s a completely different game and it’s hard to get all the terminology,” he said. “But I’m going out there and giving it everything I’ve got because I feel like I have something to prove.”
Abarr will be one of the many backs/wings who figure to be in the North backfield along with quarterbacks Caleb Pryor (Cody) and Brad Kruger (Upton-Sundance). Defensive lineman Quinton Mangus (Sheridan) has also been spending a lot of time in the North backfield, though not by design.
“He’s been a beast,” McFadden said of Mangus.
At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Mangus is not the biggest kid on the North roster, but that hasn’t stopped him from wreaking havoc on the North’s offensive line this week.
“I just use my speed and explosiveness, and the technique my coaches taught me,” explained Mangus, who will be a preferred walk-on at Black Hills State in the fall. “I’m still on the small side, but the (BHSU) coaches see me as a defensive end after i put some weight on.”
Three South offensive linemen who will work to keep Mangus out of their backfield are Laramie graduates, and triplets, Micah (6-4, 307), Matthew (6-3, 300) and Michael (6-4, 275) Maiava.
“I’m proud that we all got selected,” Matthew said. “We couldn’t have done it without each other.”
Added Micah: “This is a great experience and it will really help prepare us for college.”
The three played at Mullen High School in Denver before transferring to Laramie last season when Colorado suspended its fall season due to the pandemic. They’ll continue their football careers together this fall at Tufts University, a private school in Massachusetts.
“It’s been our lifelong dream to play college football,” Michael said.
