Notes and numbers for the 2021 Shrine Bowl

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's North/South Shrine Bowl, the 47th meeting between players from around the state is a full-go. The 2021 version of the gridiron event is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field.

With a big assist from wyoming-football.com (and former Star-Tribune prep sports editor Patrick Schmiedt), here's a closer look at some facts and figures ahead of Saturday's game.

The North has won seven consecutive games and leads the all-time series 25-18-3. The last victory for the South was a 56-33 defeat in 2012.

Even though last year's game was canceled, rosters and coaches for both teams had already been selected. As a result, both Natrona County and Sheridan have had at least one player selected for the North squad for all 48 Shrine Bowls. Carrying on the tradition this year for the Mustangs are Braxton Bundy, Brady Dutcher and Jace George. For the Broncs, Quinton Mangus, Kyle Meinecke and Justin Vela are keeping the streak alive.

Overall, Natrona County has had 177 players selected for the game while Sheridan has had 139. Gillette is third with 132. Encampment and St. Stephens are the only current programs to never have a player selected.