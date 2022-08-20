Notes and numbers heading into the 2022 Wyoming high school football season

The 2022 prep football season kicks off Friday with all 10 Class 4A teams taking the field as well as a number of teams from other classifications. While nine of those teams face out-of-state opponents, four 3A teams will go head-to-head.

The marquee matchup is in Douglas where the two-time defending East Conference champion Bearcats host two-time defending state titlist Cody. Riverton plays at Powell in the other contest.

With a huge shoutout to former Casper Star-Tribune prep sports editor and wyoming-football.com (check it out) creator Patrick Schmiedt, here are some notes and numbers for the upcoming prep football season.

Class 4A openers

Natrona County at Laramie: The Mustangs have won 17 consecutive games against the Plainsmen. Laramie’s last victory in the series was on Oct. 12, 2001.

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh: The Tigers won both games against the Trojans last year to avenge Kelly Walsh’s victory in 2020.

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan: The defending state champ Broncs own a two-game winning streak over the Indians.

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin: The Bison are 0-5 all-time against the Bolts.

Gillette at Cheyenne East: The Thunderbirds have won six in a row against the Camels.

Getting things started

Defending Class 4A state champion Sheridan has won 12 consecutive season openers heading into its game against Cheyenne Central. The last time the Broncs opened a season with a loss was in 2009 — 42-20 to Kelly Walsh. Sheridan avenged the defeat in the semifinals that year on its way to winning the state title.

Thunder Basin, which opens at home against Cheyenne South, has never lost a season opener since the program kicked off in 2017.

Conversely, South and Gillette have lost five consecutive season openers.

Streaking

Two-time defending Class 2A state champion Lyman enters the season with the state’s longest winning streak at 19 games. The Eagles’ last loss was a 6-0 shutout at Big Piney on Sept. 25, 2020. With a victory at Malad, Idaho, in its season opener, Lyman would move into a tie for 20th place on the state’s all-time list.

Cody, which has won back-to-back 3A titles, has won 16 in a row.

Both the Eagles and the Broncs have a ways to go before catching Laramie, which won 34 in a row from Sept. 25, 1959 to Sept. 6, 1963.

On the opposite side of the ledger is Cheyenne South, which has lost 20 consecutive games.

Other teams looking to end double-digit losing streaks are Rawlins (18), Wyoming Indian (16), Pinedale (14), Green River (12) and Moorcroft (10).

Coaching

With Todd Dayton stepping down at Cokeville after 42 years, 345 victories and 20 state championships on the Panthers’ sideline, Natrona County’s Steve Harshman is now the coach with the longest tenure in the state. The 2022 season will be Harshman’s 32nd year leading the Mustangs, during which time he has compiled a 219-95 record and won seven state titles.

In addition, Southeast’s Mark Bullington begins his 24th season, Dubois’ David Trembly his 23rd and Cheyenne East’s Chad Goff and Douglas’ Jay Rhoades their 17th.

John Scott is only beginning his fifth year at Lander, but this will be the well-traveled Scott’s 18th year as a head coach in the state. His previous stops were at Kemmerer (1992-94), Gillette (1995-2000) and Tongue River (2012-16).

Marty Linford, who is taking over for Dayton in Cokeville, is one of 14 head coaches leading their current program for the first time.

Harshman is the state’s winningest active coach, and No. 2 in state history behind Cokeville’s Dayton, with 219 victories. The other top five active coaches are Southeast’s Bullington (159), Douglas’ Rhoades (122), Lander’s Scott (111) and Cheyenne East’s Chad Goff (111).

Talking playoffs

The postseason begins Oct. 28 with quarterfinal games in all five classifications.

Natrona County has the state’s longest current postseason streak at 30. The last time the Mustangs failed to advance to the postseason was in 1991 in Steve Harshman’s first year as head coach.

Cokeville is next on the list, having advanced to the playoffs 29 consecutive years (1993-2021). Other schools with double-digit postseason streaks are Big Horn (23); Douglas (20); Star Valley, Kaycee and Snake River (13); and Upton-Sundance, Wheatland and Rocky Mountain (10).

Upton-Sundance has reached the postseason ever since the co-op program was established in 2012. Kaycee and Snake River have qualified ever since 1A/6-man was reintroduced to the state in 2009.