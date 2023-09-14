Kelly Walsh and Natrona County got the victories they needed last week ahead of Friday's Oil Bowl.

Now the Trojans and the Mustangs are hoping to carry that momentum over to the annual trophy game. The 59th edition of the Oil Bowl kicks off at 6 p.m. from NC's Cheney Alumni Field.

Natrona County (2-1) has won the past six Oil Bowls, including 26-6 last year, and leads the all-time series 45-13.

Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky, who is 0-4 against NC, knows the Trojans (1-2) might need to have a few tricks up their sleeves to take down the Mustangs.

"For us to score we're going to have to have big plays in the passing game and invent a few wrinkles and bend a few rules," he admitted. "We have to do some sneaky stuff because we’re not going to just line up and beat them.

"We have to manufacture some big plays."

KW was able to do that in last week's 32-10 victory at Cheyenne South that snapped the Trojans' eight-game losing streak. Sophomore quarterback Carter Alvar connected with junior Landon Walker for a 43-yard touchdown pass; and junior Jaxsen Terry (76), senior Kadon Boyce (71) and Walker (61) combined for 208 rushing yards on just 18 carries (11.6 yards per attempt).

The Trojans will likely have a harder time putting up those kinds of numbers against the Mustangs. NC shut out Laramie 29-0 in its opener and limited Cheyenne Central to 13 points last week in a one-point victory. In between those two games was a 45-7 loss to high-flying Cheyenne East. Despite that, Natrona County still is No. 3 in total defense (226.0 yards per game) and leads Class 4A with 32 tackles for loss.

"Our defense just keeps getting better and better," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "But they've got several threats on offense. They’ve got nice running backs, guys who can really catch the ball and I think the quarterback really throws the ball well.

"They do a good job of spreading the field, both width and depth, and they’ll throw it down the field."

Alvar was intercepted five times in the first two games, but didn't throw a pick in last week's win over Cheyenne South.

"Carter has shown us poise and composure and he’s a kid that’s cool under pressure," Makelky said of his first-year starter. "He’s a great leader out on the field and guys look to him because he knows what he’s doing. We have some weapons around him and he’s done a great job of utilizing those guys."

The Mustangs are counting on their defense to make life tough for Alvar and the rest of the KW offense. Senior defensive tackle Colin Byrd has a team-leading 2.5 sacks and 4.5 TFL, with fast-flowing linebackers Jameson Siemens, Tim Edmondson, Tucker Sides and Noah Sides combining for 17.5 TFL and four forced fumbles.

Offensively, while NC showed some positive signs in the win over Central, the Mustangs have bogged down just outside the red zone. After scoring 14 points off two Central turnovers in the first quarter they failed to produce points on four drives in which they got inside the Indians' 30-yard line.

"We moved the ball on offense," Harshman admitted, "we’ve just got to figure things out in the red zone. When you get inside the 30 you’ve got to come away with points."

KW opened the season with a 52-7 loss at Rock Springs and a 38-6 home defeat to Central before breaking into the win column against a South team that has lost 32 consecutive games. Still, it was a victory that Makelky hopes the Trojans can build on.

"Confidence is kind of the word of the week," he said. "Some of it is your opponent and some of it is just getting better. There are some areas where we’re trending the right way. We have done some things consistently well in the passing game two weeks in a row, which was a big step in the right direction."

He hopes the KW offense can make enough plays to keep the NC defense off-balance while admitting his defense has to avoid certain situations.

The Mustangs have struggled running the ball through three games, averaging just 86.0 rushing yards per game. Junior Tyler Palermo and senior Will Cantrell are the leading rushers but have combined for just 126 yards on 43 carries. Senior quarterback Trig Berens has completed 36 of 59 passes for 392 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Rogan Potter has bee Berens' primary target, with 15 catches for 156 yards and two scores.

"What we need to do to win is defensive efficiency where we get some third-and-throwing downs," Makelky explained. "That requires stopping them on first and second down because they have a lot of ways to run between the tackles.

"If it’s third-and-1 or third-and-2 that’s going to be a struggle all night," he added. "If we can get them third-and-7 or third-and-8 then there’s some opportunities for us to be successful by making them do things they don’t want to do."