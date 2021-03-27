Paul Ronga is named new football coach for Laramie Plainsmen

Paul Ronga, who has coached in New York state for the past 25-plus years, has been selected as the new head football coach at Laramie High.
Ronga, who most recently served as the head coach at Walter Panas High in Cortlandt Manor, New York, takes over a Plainsmen team that hasn't posted a winning season since 2000.
He succeeds Clint Reed, who was 10-29 in four seasons at Laramie. The Plainsmen qualified for the Class 4A state playoffs three times under Reed, but never advanced past the quarterfinals.
