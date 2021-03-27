 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Ronga is named new football coach for Laramie Plainsmen
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Paul Ronga is named new football coach for Laramie Plainsmen

{{featured_button_text}}
Laramie

Laramie

Paul Ronga, who has coached in New York state for the past 25-plus years, has been selected as the new head football coach at Laramie High.

Ronga, who most recently served as the head coach at Walter Panas High in Cortlandt Manor, New York, takes over a Plainsmen team that hasn't posted a winning season since 2000.

He succeeds Clint Reed, who was 10-29 in four seasons at Laramie. The Plainsmen qualified for the Class 4A state playoffs three times under Reed, but never advanced past the quarterfinals.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 93: A conversation with Sundance Wicks

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News