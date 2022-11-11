Pine Bluffs looks to end Shoshoni's one-year reign atop Class 1A/9-man

Shoshoni and Pine Bluffs appeared to be on a collision course last season.

The Wranglers did their part, advancing to the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/9-man Football Championship game at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium with an undefeated record. But the Hornets, whose only loss in the regular season was to Shoshoni, got knocked out in the semifinals by Rocky Mountain. One week later, the Wranglers defeated the Grizzlies in the title game to win their first state championship since 1985.

Shoshoni returns to War Memorial on Saturday to defend its title. Standing on the other sideline will be Pine Bluffs, which held on for a 35-32 semifinal victory against Rocky Mountain.

“We put that (semifinal loss) to bed last summer and just focused on this year,” Pine Bluffs head coach Will Gray said. “If we were going to focus on one game from last year they were going to be miserable and they weren’t going to enjoy the fun things that were going to come along with this season.”

The Hornets took Gray’s advice.

Pine Bluffs (10-0) opened the season with a 34-26 win at Shoshoni and dominated the East Conference before surviving another scare from Rocky Mountain. The Hornets lead 9-man in passing offense (203.3 yards per game), total offense (429.2 ypg), rush defense (58.4 ypg) and total defense (125.2 ypg).

“It comes down to their downhill run game against our defense,” Gray said. “We’re not the biggest kids on the block, so we’re going to have to be able to tackle and get them on the ground. We have to gang tackle and get everybody to the ball.”

Gray has reason to be concerned about the Wranglers’ running attack. Led by senior Pehton Truempler, who has rushed for more than 1,900 yards and 27 touchdowns, Shoshoni averages 295.3 rushing yards per game.

The Wranglers have other offensive options in running back Cannon Campbell (595 rushing yards, 7 TDs), senior quarterback Alex Mills (1,113 passing yards with 17 TDs) and senior receiver Trey Fike (28 catches for 422 yards and 5 TDs).

“This group of seniors that I have is very driven and very passionate,” Shoshoni head coach Tony Truempler said. “One of the goals they set after last year was to not make it a one-time deal, we wanted to make it back to this year’s championship.”

Waiting for them will be a Pine Bluffs team that has excelled on both sides of the ball. The Hornets’ defense has compiled an incredible 115 tackles for loss, with senior Ryan Fornstrom accounting for 31.5 of them. Diego Paniagua (16.5), James Langlois (13.0) and Felix Gregory (11.5) also have double-digit tackles for loss.

Offensively, the combination of senior quarterback Stu Lerwick, Fornstrom and senior running back Dalton Schaefer have made life difficult for opposing defenses all season.

Lerwick has completed 116 of 191 passes for 2,028 yards with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions; Fornstrom has 46 receptions for 977 yards and 15 scores; and Schaefer has added 709 rushing yards with 12 TDs.

“Our big push this week is to shut down that offense,” Truempler said. “They have a good trio that we have to be ready for. We weren’t really ready for them in Week 1.”

Truempler doesn’t expect that to be the case Saturday.

“It was an eye-opener for us and something we needed,” he said of the season-opening loss. “That loss showed us that we needed to refocus.”

The Wranglers did and expect to be ready for the rematch. So are the Hornets.

“We’re ready to roll,” Gray said.