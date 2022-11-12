Pine Bluffs rallies in second half to defeat Shoshoni in Class 1A/9-man title game

LARAMIE -- Pine Bluffs and Shoshoni played a game of "anything you can do, I can do better" Saturday at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium.

In the end, Pine Bluffs got a 13-yard touchdown run from senior running back Dalton Schaefer with 53 seconds remaining for a 33-27 victory over the defending state champion Wranglers in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/9-man Championship game.

"We talked before the game that this was the last time those 36 dudes were going to play together and it was going to take all of them," Pine Bluffs head coach Will Gray said. "And it did take all of them."

Pine Bluffs started the game with a bang. On the first play from scrimmage, Schaefer took the handoff from senior quarterback Stu Lerwick, broke into the Shoshoni secondary and outraced the defense for a 61-yard touchdown.

Schaefer, who came into the game banged up, played sparingly in the second half after taking a big hit. He still finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

"Dalton’s a stud," Pine Bluffs senior receiver Ryan Fornstrom said. "He told me on the bus that he didn’t care how he felt he was going to play."

After Schaefer's initial score, Shoshoni answered with a 14-play, 69-yard drive capped by Pehton Truempler's 1-yard scoring plunge. The drive, which took more than five minutes off the clock, looked dead in the water when the Wranglers faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 40. But they rolled the dice and senior quarterback Alex Mills followed the middle of his line forward for a 2-yard gain and a first down.

All 69 yards came on the ground, with Truempler rushing for 55 yards on nine attempts and Cannon Campbell gaining 8 yards on three carries.

The Hornets retook the lead on the second play of the second quarter on another touchdown run from Schaefer, this one from 13 yards. Pine Bluffs missed the point-after kick, however, to lead 13-7.

The Wranglers answered with a couple of big plays.

First, Alex Mills threw a short out-pass to Dom Jarvis, who broke free down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown. But the Wranglers also missed the point after and the game was tied at 13-all. After an exchange of punts, Lerwick threw to the end zone but the ball was batted in the air by a couple of Hornets before Mills secured the interception and returned it to the Shoshoni 13 with 4:19 to play in the half.

The Wranglers drove to the Pine Bluffs' 5-yard-line with just seconds remaining. Mills rushed the offense to the line and appeared to be ready to spike the ball to set up a field-goal attempt. Instead, he rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass to Jarvis to give Shoshoni the 20-13 lead at the half.

The Hornets came out firing in the second half. Lerwick connected with Fornstrom for a 77-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-19.

"It wasn’t even to him, it was to Alex (Sloan)," Gray said of Fornstrom's TD catch, "but Ryan just jumped in and grabbed it."

After stopping Shoshoni on its next possession, Pine Bluffs found the end zone again. Senior Tayler Beeken, who was filling in for Schaefer, scored on a 13-yard run and Lerwick founnd Fornstrom for the 2-point conversion to give the Hornets a 27-20 lead with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter.

"Depth was the biggest thing," Gray said. "We had guys to plug in that had been there and had taken snaps that mattered throughout the season."

Truempler, who rushed for 176 yards on 33 carries, scored his second touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and Jarvis' extra point tied the game at 27-all.

Pine Bluffs' game-winning touchdown started near midfield after the Hornets stuffed Truempler on a 4th-and-2 play. A mixture of runs by Schaefer and Beeken, and a big conversion by Lerwick on a 4th-and-6 play got the Hornets to the Shoshoni 16. Two plays later Schaefer was in the end zone.

The Wranglers' last gasp almost resulted in victory when Mills connected with Cannon Campbell for a 41-yard gain, but he was tackled at the Pine Bluffs' 19 as time ran out.

Pine Bluffs players rushed the field as the Hornets celebrated the program's first state championship since 2017.

"I was actually behind this scoreboard playing football just wanting to be on the big field one day," Lerwick said when asked where he was the last time the Hornets won it all. "This is exactly where we wanted our season to end as seniors."

The win gave Pine Bluffs bookend victories over Shoshoni after opening the season with a 34-26 win over the Wranglers.

"Before the game, we told these kids, ‘If you have anything left you won’t sleep tonight. but if you got nothing left and we happen to lose, then you can sleep,’" Gray said. "They’ve got nothing left and they’re going to sleep tonight."

The Hornets can sleep like champions.