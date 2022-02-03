Players are announced for 2022 North-South Shrine Bowl

Twelve players who helped lead their team to state football championships will play in the 2022 Shrine Bowl this summer. The 72-player roster includes 36 players for both the North and South teams, which will meet in the annual game on June 11 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

Class 4A state champion Sheridan will be represented by Carter McComb, Chris Nelson, Ezra Ecklund and Matt Ingalls. Class 3A champ Cody also has four selections in Chaz Cowie, Daniel Gorman, Drew Trotter and Johnathan Williams. Shoshoni, the 1A/9-man champ, will have Nathon Cousineau on the field. All nine of them will be playing for the North squad.

The South team has three players who won state titles in November at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium in Chevy Fackrell and Rho Mecham from 2A champ Lyman and Zander Risner from 1A/6-man titlist Snake River.

In addition, 15 of the players were also Star-Tribune Super 25 selections this past season. For the North, McComb, Nelson and Trotter were honored as well as Jackson's Colter Dawson and Sadler Smith, Lovell's Quinn Lindsay, Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox, Powell's Toran Graham and Thunder Basin's Cade Ayers.

Super 25 players for the South are Mecham, Rock Springs' Isaac Schoenfeld and Andrew Skorcz, Douglas' Keltan Ewing, Star Valley's Lucas Chappell and Wheatland's Jake Hicks. Douglas' Rylan Wehr was a Super 25 selection as a junior.

Natrona County seniors Brendyn Nelson and Jake Sides will be joining Wilcox on the North team along with Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett. Rock Springs' Mark Lenhardt will coach the South while Thunder Basin's Trent Pikula will coach the North.

The South won last year's game 34-32 to snap the North's seven-game win streak in the series. The North leads the all-time series 25-19-3.

