Players are ready for one final high school game in Saturday's Shrine Bowl

Bringing 72 players from around the state together for one week and getting them prepared for a football game in mid-June sounds difficult. But that’s just what coaches are expected to do for the annual Shrine Bowl, the 2022 edition of which kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Natrona County’s Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

Thunder Basin’s Trent Pikula, the head coach of the North, credits the players for making his job easier.

“First and foremost is the team camaraderie,” Pikula said during Friday’s media day. “I knew the on-the-field stuff would take care of itself because we’re dealing with all-star football players. We limit our schemes to make it easier for them, but if those guys don’t want to play with each other and hold each other accountable then you don’t have a team.

“These kids come here on the first day and there’s these factions, but then by the third day you couldn’t tell what (high school) team they were on.”

Pikula credits Monday’s bus trip to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City with helping build that team togetherness. Both the North and South teams left Casper on Sunday and held a couple practices in Evanston later that day before busing to the hospital.

“The bus trip was a big thing because it gave the kids a chance to share their experiences,” he said.

The players and coaches added to their experiences at the hospital, which Rock Springs’ Mark Lenhardt, the head coach of the South, knows is the main reason for this weekend.

“The big thing is we’re playing for such a good cause with the Shriners Hospital,” he said. “Any time you get a chance to step back from your everyday life and do something for somebody else it’s a big deal.”

Because of the pandemic, this year marked the first time since 2019 the players actually got to visit the Shriners Hospital. Over the years, the annual Shrine Bowl has raised nearly $800,000 for the hospital, which provides orthopedic care up to age 18 for families regardless of their ability to pay.

The South won last year’s game 34-32 to end a seven-game losing streak in the series. The North leads the all-time series 25-19-3.

“We’re playing for a good cause,” Lenhardt offered, “but it’s going to get really, really competitive come game time. I would guess both teams are going to put up a lot of points and it’s going to be a fun game to watch.

“I would equate it to watching a Big 12 game … a lot of points. So I would tell the fans to sit back and enjoy watching the best players play because it will be a lot of fun. “

Recent results back up that statement. Outside of the 2018 game -- a 13-7 North victory -- the winning team has averaged 39.8 points per game since 2011.

The players obviously have the physical talent, but it’s their mental acuity that allowed Pikula and Lenhardt and their staffs to almost hit the ground running with their offensive and defensive schemes.

“By the third day we had pretty much everything installed,” Pikula said. “For the most part, these are kids with high football IQ. And when you have that you don’t have to explain and re-explain and it makes things so much quicker.”

Lenhardt echoed that statement.

“There’s a reason why these guys are the best players,” he said. “It’s not just about their physical ability but also how locked in they are mentally.

“It’s been a fun week. They’re a great group of kids and they understand what the game is about.”

Best of the best

This year’s game features 54 players who earned all-state honors in 2021. The majority of those players hail from the 11-man ranks, with 17 players from Class 4A, 18 from 3A and 13 from 2A. In addition, Shoshoni’s Nathon Cousineau and Lusk’s Dylan Molzahn were 1A/9-man all-staters and Snake River’s Zander Risner, Meeteetse’s Dace Bennett, Hulett’s Bryce Ackerman and Encampment’s Koye Gilbert earned recognition in the 6-man ranks.

“First thing you learn is that they’re athletic enough to play in the game,” Lenhardt said. “You just wonder how quick they can pick up on the 11-man scheme. You just try to put them in a position where they can be comfortable and where they can have some success and just go.”

Not surprisingly, there was a bit of adjustment to the 11-man game for those players.

“I’ve basically had to learn a whole new game in a week,” admitted Risner, the 6-man defensive player of the year, “but the coaches have really helped me with the schemes. I think by the third day it clicked.”

It’s an adjustment Risner has to get familiar with. He’s signed to play at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, in the fall.

“This is like a test run for me,” he said.

Bennett has also had to make the adjustment, although Pikula said the Montana Western signee has proved he belongs.

“You look at Dace Bennett and he’s never played in an 11-man game in his life,” Pikula stated. “About the third day I asked him what he thought and he said, ‘It’s confusing, but I think I got it.’ He’s one of the best football players out here, in my opinion. We’ve used him at tight end, fullback and inside receiver, and he’s picked it up really fast.”

For Cousineau and Molzahn, along with Wright’s Charlee Thomson, the move back to 11-man is a familiar one. All three schools competed in 11-man football until moving down to 9-man when the classification returned prior to the 2020 season.

“At first I was a little skeptical about playing 11-man again,” Molzahn admitted, “but it came back pretty easily. I was nervous at the beginning of the week, but now I’m just excited. I know I can do it and I know these guys have my back.”

Pikula has no doubt those players will make the most of their opportunity Saturday.

“The smaller-school kids show that there’s great players all over the state, they just don’t have that big stage to shine,” he said. “Here, they get that opportunity and they shine.”

