Powell's Papich, Mountain View's Walk announce Shrine Bowl staffs

Walk, who led the Buffalos to the Class 2A state championship and will coach the South team in the annual game, selected two head coaches and three assistants to work with him during the Shrine Bowl week. The head coaches are Will Gray from Pine Bluffs and Marvin Applequist from Farson, while the assistant coaches are Paul Garcia (Cheyenne East), Wes Gamble (Douglas) and Michael Collins (Mountain View).