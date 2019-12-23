You are the owner of this article.
Powell's Papich, Mountain View's Walk announce Shrine Bowl staffs
SHRINE BOWL

Wyoming Shrine Bowl head coach Brent Walk of Mountain View and Aaron Papich of Powell announced their coaching staffs for the 2020 football game on Monday.

Walk, who led the Buffalos to the Class 2A state championship and will coach the South team in the annual game, selected two head coaches and three assistants to work with him during the Shrine Bowl week. The head coaches are Will Gray from Pine Bluffs and Marvin Applequist from Farson, while the assistant coaches are Paul Garcia (Cheyenne East), Wes Gamble (Douglas) and Michael Collins (Mountain View).

Joining Papich on the North staff are head coaches Trent Pikula (Thunder Basin), Ryan Utterback (Worland), Nicc Crosby (Lovell), Larry Yeradi (Wright) and Zeb Hagen (Meeteetse). Papich, who just finished his second year at Powell, led the Panthers to the 3A state championship game.

The 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl will be held Saturday, June 13 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

