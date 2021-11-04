Prep football: Class 1A/6-man semifinals breakdown

4W Dubois (5-4) at 2W Encampment (7-1), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Rams avenged a Week 8 loss to Hulett with a 56-49 victory over the previously undefeated Red Devils; the Tigers shut out Guernsey 68-0 to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row.

THIS SEASON: Encampment defeated Dubois 61-26 in Week 7.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the first time the Rams and Tigers have met in the postseason.

3W Meeteetse (5-3) at 1W Snake River (8-0), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Longhorns rolled to a 60-0 shutout at Midwest; the Rattlers kept their hopes alive for a second undefeated season in three years with a 62-8 rout of Kaycee.

THIS SEASON: Snake River held on for a 29-23 home victory in Week 6.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: In the teams' only previous postseason meeting, the Rattlers won 80-24 in the 2012 quarterfinals.

