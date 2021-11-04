 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep football: Class 1A/6-man semifinals breakdown

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

4W Dubois (5-4) at 2W Encampment (7-1), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Rams avenged a Week 8 loss to Hulett with a 56-49 victory over the previously undefeated Red Devils; the Tigers shut out Guernsey 68-0 to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row.

THIS SEASON: Encampment defeated Dubois 61-26 in Week 7.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the first time the Rams and Tigers have met in the postseason.

3W Meeteetse (5-3) at 1W Snake River (8-0), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Longhorns rolled to a 60-0 shutout at Midwest; the Rattlers kept their hopes alive for a second undefeated season in three years with a 62-8 rout of Kaycee.

THIS SEASON: Snake River held on for a 29-23 home victory in Week 6.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: In the teams' only previous postseason meeting, the Rattlers won 80-24 in the 2012 quarterfinals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News