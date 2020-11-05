 Skip to main content
Prep football: Class 1A/6-man semifinals breakdown
3W Encampment (6-2) at 1W Farson (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

LAST WEEK: The Tigers defeated Hulett for the first postseason win in program history; the Pronghorns stayed unbeaten with a 70-0 shutout of Hanna.

THIS SEASON: Farson rolled to a 74-32 victory over Encampment back in Week 3.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Seeing as how this is Encampment's first time in the postseason, this is obviously the first time the teams have met in the playoffs.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Tigers have to find a way to get some takeaways against a Farson team that has just eight turnovers on the season.

2W Meeteetse (7-1) at 1E Kaycee (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

LAST WEEK: The Longhorns earned a convincing 63-7 victory over Guernsey; the Buckaroos held on for a 47-43 home victory against defending state champ Snake River.

THIS SEASON: This is the first meeting of the season between the teams.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Kaycee has won the last three postseason meetings (2015-17) against Meeteetse, including a 51-32 victory in the 2015 championship game, and leads the all-time series 3-2. ... The Longhorns defeated the Buckaroos in the quarterfinals in 2013 and '14.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Longhorns need to find success against a Kaycee pass secondary that is allowing just 78.3 passing yards per game and has 13 interceptions.

