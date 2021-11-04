 Skip to main content
Prep football: Class 1A/9-man semifinals breakdown

3W Wind River (7-2) at 1W Shoshoni (8-1), 3 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Cougars continued their surprising season with a 36-26 win at Lusk; the Wranglers shut out Wright 55-0 to continue their impressive season.

THIS SEASON: Shoshoni shut out visiting Wind River 19-0 in Week 4.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be only the second playoff meeting between the Fremont County rivals. ... The Wranglers defeated the Cougars 28-18 in the 2000 quarterfinals.

2W Rocky Mountain (8-1) at 1E Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies ended defending state champ Southeast's reign with a 37-22 victory; the Hornets routed Riverside 35-8 to keep their perfect season alive.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Pine Bluffs holds a 2-1 advantage, winning in the 1994 semifinals and the 2016 quarterfinals. ... Rocky Mountain won the first meeting in the 1992 quarterfinals on its way to winning its first state championship.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

