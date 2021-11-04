Prep football: Class 1A/9-man semifinals breakdown

3W Wind River (7-2) at 1W Shoshoni (8-1), 3 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Cougars continued their surprising season with a 36-26 win at Lusk; the Wranglers shut out Wright 55-0 to continue their impressive season.

THIS SEASON: Shoshoni shut out visiting Wind River 19-0 in Week 4.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be only the second playoff meeting between the Fremont County rivals. ... The Wranglers defeated the Cougars 28-18 in the 2000 quarterfinals.

2W Rocky Mountain (8-1) at 1E Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies ended defending state champ Southeast's reign with a 37-22 victory; the Hornets routed Riverside 35-8 to keep their perfect season alive.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Pine Bluffs holds a 2-1 advantage, winning in the 1994 semifinals and the 2016 quarterfinals. ... Rocky Mountain won the first meeting in the 1992 quarterfinals on its way to winning its first state championship.

