Prep football: Class 1A/9-man semifinals breakdown
Prep football: Class 1A/9-man semifinals breakdown

2W Shoshoni (7-2) at 1E Southeast (9-0), 4 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Wranglers defeated Pine Bluffs 48-6 for their seventh consecutive win; the Cyclones stayed unbeaten with a 63-6 rout of Riverside.

THIS SEASON: Southeast pitched a 22-0 shutout of Shoshoni in the season opener for both teams.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Southeast defeated Shoshoni 25-6 in a quarterfinal game last year and leads the all-time playoff series 4-1. ... Shoshoni's only postseason win over the Cyclones was in the 2016 quarterfinals. ... All five of their previous playoff games have been in the quarterfinals.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Wranglers have rattled off seven wins in a row so they just have to keep that momentum going for at least one more game.

2E Lusk (7-2) at 1W Rocky Mountain (7-0), 2 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Tigers shut out Greybull 54-0; the Grizzlies hung on for a 44-40 home victory over Saratoga.

THIS SEASON: Rocky Mountain traveled to Lusk and came home with a 62-50 victory.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Rocky Mountain holds a 2-1 advantage in the postseason, with championship-game victories in 1995 and '97. ... Lusk's only playoff victory over the Grizzlies was a 52-0 shutout in the 2012 quarterfinals.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Tigers piled up the yardage and the points the last time they played the Grizzlies, but they have to find a way to slow down Rocky Mountain this time around.

