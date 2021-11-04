 Skip to main content
agate

Prep football: Class 2A semifinals breakdown

Torrington's Cole Parriott run

Torrington running back Cole Parriott finds an opening in the Big Horn defense during their game Oct. 1 at Wiseman Field in Torrington. The Trailblazers won 42-35 in double overtime.

 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

2E Wheatland (8-2) at 1W Lyman (10-0), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs shut out Big Piney 45-0; the defending state champion Eagles defeated Big Horn 42-20 for their state-best 17th consecutive victory.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: All three previous meetings were in the quarterfinals, with Wheatland winning in 2014 and '15 and Lyman winning in 2012. ... The Bulldogs went on to win the state title in 2015 while the Eagles did the same in 2012.

2W Lovell (8-1) at 1E Torrington, 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs defeated Upton-Sundance to advance to the semifinals for the first time in six years; the Trailblazers outscored Cokeville 14-0 in the second half for a 21-14 victory.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This is the first playoff meeting between teams that fielded their first teams in 1921 (Torrington) and 1922 (Lovell).

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

