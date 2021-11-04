Prep football: Class 2A semifinals breakdown

2E Wheatland (8-2) at 1W Lyman (10-0), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs shut out Big Piney 45-0; the defending state champion Eagles defeated Big Horn 42-20 for their state-best 17th consecutive victory.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: All three previous meetings were in the quarterfinals, with Wheatland winning in 2014 and '15 and Lyman winning in 2012. ... The Bulldogs went on to win the state title in 2015 while the Eagles did the same in 2012.

2W Lovell (8-1) at 1E Torrington, 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs defeated Upton-Sundance to advance to the semifinals for the first time in six years; the Trailblazers outscored Cokeville 14-0 in the second half for a 21-14 victory.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This is the first playoff meeting between teams that fielded their first teams in 1921 (Torrington) and 1922 (Lovell).

