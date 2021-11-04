Prep football: Class 3A semifinals breakdown

4W Star Valley (6-4) at 1W Cody (9-0), 7 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Braves outscored Lander 29-6 in the second half on their way to a 50-20 road victory; the defending state champ Broncs routed Worland 40-7 for their 14th consecutive win.

THIS SEASON: Cody pulled away for a 22-3 home win in Week 6.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Star Valley leads the all-time series 3-2, with the most recent victory a 33-0 shutout in the 2018 semifinals. ... Cody's last win came in the 2017 semifinals. ... This will be the fifth time the Braves and Broncs have met in the semifinals.

2W Jackson (7-2) at 1E Douglas (801), 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Broncs set a program record for points scored in their 75-27 victory against Buffalo; the Bearcats avenged their only loss of the season with a 14-10 home win over Powell.

THIS SEASON: The teams didn't meet in the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Jackson leads the all-time series 4-2, if you include their victory in the 2001 consolation championship. ... Last year the Broncs ended the Bearcats' bid for a perfect season with a 21-14 road victory in the semifinals.

