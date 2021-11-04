Prep football: Class 4A semifinals breakdown

No. 4 Natrona County (7-3) at No. 1 Sheridan (9-1), 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Mustangs rallied for a 17-14 overtime victory over Thunder Basin; the Broncs rolled to a 48-14 win against Cheyenne Central.

THIS SEASON: Sheridan shut out Natrona County 27-0 in Week 5.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the 15th time the Mustangs and Broncs have met in the postseason, with NC holding an 8-6 lead. ... Four of their past five playoff games have been in the state championship game, with NC winning in 2010 and '18 and Sheridan in 2016-17. ... The home team is 10-0 in the all-time series.

No. 3 Cheyenne East (8-2) at No. 2 Rock Springs (9-1), 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The T-Birds built a 31-0 lead in a 31-12 win over Gillette; the Tigers routed Kelly Walsh 42-21.

THIS SEASON: Rock Springs secured homefield advantage with a 31-15 win at East in Week 8.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Rock Springs won the first playoff meeting in the 2003 quarterfinals, but East has won the past three, including a 50-15 victory in the 2017 quarterfinals. ... This is the first time the Tigers and T-Birds have met in the semifinals.

