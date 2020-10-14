Prep football heads into final two weeks of regular season with playoff spots still in play

Conference championships and postseason berths are on the line this weekend as the Wyoming high school football regular season approaches the finish line.

There are just two weeks remaining in a season that got off to a rough start when both Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens canceled all of their fall sports back in August because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since then, there have been three games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns -- Newcastle at Buffalo on Sept. 4, Powell at Douglas on Sept. 18 and Burns at Torrington on Oct. 23. Burns' game at Newcastle on Friday also was rescheduled for Oct. 29.

In addition, Midwest had to forfeit one game because of low numbers while Ten Sleep, which fielded a team for the first time in three years this season, had to forfeit two contests for the same reason.

Still, Wyoming remains one of just 17 states across the country playing football this fall. Entering this weekend's slate, there have been 192 varsity games that have been decided on the field. Barring any other cancellations or forfeits that number will reach 254 when the playoffs begin on Oct. 30.