Prep football heads into final two weeks of regular season with playoff spots still in play

Conference championships and postseason berths are on the line this weekend as the Wyoming high school football regular season approaches the finish line.
There are just two weeks remaining in a season that got off to a rough start when both Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens canceled all of their fall sports back in August because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since then, there have been three games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns -- Newcastle at Buffalo on Sept. 4, Powell at Douglas on Sept. 18 and Burns at Torrington on Oct. 23. Burns' game at Newcastle on Friday also was rescheduled for Oct. 29.
In addition, Midwest had to forfeit one game because of low numbers while Ten Sleep, which fielded a team for the first time in three years this season, had to forfeit two contests for the same reason.
Still, Wyoming remains one of just 17 states across the country playing football this fall. Entering this weekend's slate, there have been 192 varsity games that have been decided on the field. Barring any other cancellations or forfeits that number will reach 254 when the playoffs begin on Oct. 30.
Fourteen teams have already qualified for the playoffs, which means there are still 26 spots still available. Only six teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, although Moorcroft is ineligible for the postseason. Rocky Mountain in the Class 2A West Conference is the only team that has already secured a conference title, meaning the Grizzlies will be hosting at least one playoff game.
With so much still at stake, here's a look at some of the key games this weekend. (In reality, though, every game this weekend has playoff implications for at least one of the teams.)
Class 4A
Thunder Basin (6-1) at Natrona County (4-3)
Both teams have already qualified for the postseason so this is all about positioning. The Bolts are trying to keep pace with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central atop the classification, while the Mustangs have their sights set on hosting a first-round game.
Class 3A West
Jackson (6-1, 3-0 West) at Powell (5-1, 2-1)
Even though neither team has clinched a berth, both the Broncs and the Panthers are primed for deep playoff runs. Jackson could also secure the conference's No. 1 seed with a win combined with a Green River victory over Cody. And with the West hosting the state championship game this year there's even more to play for.
Class 2A East
Wheatland (6-1, 4-1 East) at Torrington (5-2, 4-1)
Both the Bulldogs and the Trailblazers enter the weekend tied with Big Horn and Upton-Sundance for the No. 1 seed. Neither Wheatland nor Torrington will secure the top spot nor be eliminated after the game, but each team would rather wake up Saturday morning at 5-1.
Class 2A West
Big Piney (4-2, 3-2 West) at Cokeville (4-2, 3-2)
Mountain View (5-1, 5-0) has already clinched a berth, leaving the Punchers and Panthers, along with Lyman (6-1, 4-1) and Lovell (4-2, 3-2) to battle it out for the three remaining spots.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lusk (5-1, 4-0 East) at Southeast (6-0, 4-0)
Both the Tigers and the Cyclones are in the playoffs, but the winner of this one also earns the No. 1 seed.
Class 1A/6-man West
Meeteetse (6-0, 5-0 West) at Farson (6-0, 4-0)
Both the Longhorns and Pronghorns know they're in the playoffs. When this game is over one of them also will have locked down the top spot in the West.
