Prep football: Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East preview

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

MOVE THE CHAINS: KW came into last week's game averaging 211.0 rushing ypg. But Sheridan held the Trojans to just 8 yards on 29 carries. Obviously, a similar performance would be disastrous against the top-ranked Thunderbirds.

"We have to be able to run," KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. "We have to be better than we were against Sheridan because if we’re not that puts our defense in a tough spot."

GET OFF THE FIELD: East comes into the game leading 4A in passing offense and total offense with senior QB Graedyn Buell doing most of the damage. So KW has to find a way to come up with some stops.

"Our defense could play to the utmost of their potential," Makelky said, "but if we give them too many possessions and time on the clock they’re going to score at least half the time they have the ball. So let's give them seven possessions and not 14."

SLOWING DOWN THE T-BIRDS: Buell has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 TDs. He also has 8 rushing scores and has a trio of receivers who have combined to catch 86 passes for 1,620 yards and 18 scores.