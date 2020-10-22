Prep football: Kelly Walsh at Gillette preview

Kelly Walsh at Gillette, 6 p.m.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: None. The Trojans (3-5) are already locked into the No. 7 seed while the Camels (1-7) are on the outside looking in. Kelly Walsh will open the postseason at the No. 2 seed -- either Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin or Cheyenne Central. Those three teams defeated KW by a combined score of 107-34 this season.

LOOKING FOR MORE: Kelly Walsh is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year, but has only advanced out of the quarterfinals once during that time (2017). While the Trojans are favored to beat Gillette for the fourth year in a row, they need to create some momentum heading into the playoffs.

STUCK IN NEUTRAL: Three weeks ago, Kelly Walsh was 3-3 and had thoughts of hosting a playoff game, but a three-game losing streak put an end to that. Even though the losses came against heavyweights East, Central and Thunder Basin, the Trojans' triple-option running attack ground to a halt. After averaging 232.0 rushing yards per game through the first six weeks they averaged just 85.3 rushing ypg and just 2.6 yards per carry the past three weeks. KW has a chance to get back on track against the Camels, who are allowing 208.0 rushing ypg.

RETURN GAME: Not that the Trojans want to be returning a lot of kickoffs in the game, but at least they know they have two explosive kick returners in senior Cam Burkett and senior Esaias Spillane. Burkett is averaging 24.1 yards per return, with a long of 55, and Spillane averages 21.4 yards per return. Spillane is also averaging 28.7 yards on punt returns. That would lead 4A if he had enough returns to qualify.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.