Prep football: Kelly Walsh at Laramie preview

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.

QUICK-STRIKE CAPABILITY: Both the Trojans and the Plainsmen have shown the ability to score from anywhere on the field. Kelly Walsh has TD runs of 99 and 80 yards and WR Dom Jahr has TD catches of 91 and 77 yards while Laramie's Isaac Sell and Colter Nunn both have 50-plus-yard TD runs.

RUNNING WILD: Laramie's Sell has rushed for 6 TDs and leads 4A with 610 rushing yards while Nunn has pitched in 239 yards and 3 TDs. Kelly Walsh counters with the tandem of junior RB Cam Burkett and senior QB Trenton Walker. Burkett has rushed for 439 yards and 6 scores, including the 99-yarder on the Trojans' first play from scrimmage this season, and Walker has contributed 253 yards and 3 TDs, including the 80-yarder.

STOPPING THE RUN: Even though both offenses run the ball effectively, both defenses have struggled to stop the run. Kelly Walsh allowed a state-best 410 yards in its loss to Natrona County last week in the Oil Bowl and is ninth in rushing defense (264.0 ypg allowed). Laramie is slightly better at 229.0 rushing ypg allowed, but the Plainsmen gave up 324 yards on the ground to Sheridan in their season opener and 298 to Natrona County two weeks ago.

BALL SECURITY: After turning the ball over four times in their opening two games, the Trojans have just two miscues in the past two games, although both came at inopportune times. Kelly Walsh fumbled into the end zone late against Rock Springs and had a pass intercepted in the end zone in the loss to NC. ... Laramie, on the other hand, has committed seven turnovers -- five fumbles, 2 interceptions -- in losses to Natrona County and Cheyenne East the last two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.