Prep football: Laramie at Natrona County preview
Laramie at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

PROTECT THE ROCK: Natrona County has turned the ball over six times in the first two games, including two crucial interceptions that took points off the board in last week's 34-28 loss at Cheyenne East.

The Mustangs were in position to score late in the first half, but Harrison Taubert's pass was intercepted in the end zone. The T-Birds did the same thing on the final play of the game after NC had driven to the East 13-yard line.

SECONDARY CONCERNS: The Mustangs enter Friday's game last in Class 4A in pass defense, giving up an average of 311.5 passing yards per game -- 269 to Central and 354 to East.

While Laramie is ninth in passing offense (77.5 yards per game), Natrona County can't afford any breakdowns in the secondary.

POUND THE ROCK: The Mustangs ran the ball effectively against East, with Taubert (203 yards) and Braxton Bundy (128) doing most of the damage. Natrona County averages 226.5 rushing yards per game, which is second in 4A.

Laramie is fifth at 195.5 rushing ypg, but the Plainsmen ran the ball for 305 yards in last week's win over Gillette, mostly thanks to Isaac Sell (188) and Colter Nunn (125).

GET GOING EARLY: Natrona County has had to play from behind each of the first two weeks. They trailed Central 14-0 before taking a 21-14 lead only to see the Tribe score the final 21 points. Last week they trailed East 27-13, rallied to tie the game at 27-all but came up short.

The Mustangs will need to slow down a Laramie team that jumped out to a 21-0 lead against Gillette last week on its way to just its second victory in two-plus years.

