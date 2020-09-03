Prep football: Natrona County at Cheyenne East preview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

BIG CHALLENGE: The Mustangs have to find a way to slow down the East passing attack. QB Graedyn Buell threw for 313 yards and 2 TDs, both to WR Jackson Hesford, who caught 13 passes for 194 yards, in a tough loss at Thunder Basin.

"Graedyn Buell is the real deal," NC coach Steve Harshman said. "And that offense ... when you see it full speed, it's tough."

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY: Either the Mustangs or the T-Birds will be 0-2 after the game, which is something neither team is accustomed to. The last time Natrona County started 0-2 was in 2016 when it lost to Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East to open the season before rebounding to make it to the state championship game. East lost its first two games in 2009, as did Natrona County, and both teams finished with losing records.

BREAKING DOWN THE FILM: The Mustangs led Cheyenne Central 21-14 in the third quarter and had a chance to extend the lead, but were unable to sustain drives and the Indians rallied for the 35-21 victory. Harshman knows NC can't afford to have that happen against the T-Birds.

"We have to run the ball better," he said. "We have to be able to put drives together and run time off the clock."