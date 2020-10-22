Prep football: Natrona County at Cheyenne South preview

Natrona County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: The Mustangs (4-4) are in as either the No. 5 seed or the No. 6 seed while the Bison (0-8) will miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. NC would be the 5 seed with a win and a Thunder Basin win over Sheridan or the 6 seed with a loss or a win and a Sheridan victory. Regardless, the Mustangs will start the postseason on the road for the second year in a row.

GOT YOUR NUMBER: Natrona County is 9-0 all-time against Cheyenne South and, outside of a 23-7 victory in 2016, the games haven't been close. The Mustangs have outscored the Bison by a combined 494-41 in the series, including 181-12 the past three years. Natrona County defeated South 68-12 in last year's season opener.

BALL CONTROL: In last week's loss to Thunder Basin the Mustangs were held to 103 rushing yards, their lowest rushing output since managing just 101 in the season-opening loss to Cheyenne Central. But Natrona County is expected to get back to its ground dominance against South, which is last in 4A as it allows 331 rushing ypg. Laramie gouged the Bison for 436 yards on the ground last week and South hasn't held an opponent to less than 244 yards rushing this season. Senior RB Braxton Bundy could be in line for a huge game for the Mustangs.

PROTECT THE ROCK: Before last week's loss, the Mustangs had turned the ball over just four times in its previous six games. But they lost a fumble and junior QB Tyler Hill was picked off twice in the loss to Thunder Basin. Natrona County is still +2 in turnover margin and it will be facing a South team that is a 4A-worst -14 in that department.

