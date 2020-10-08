Prep football: Natrona County at Gillette preview

Natrona County at Gillette, 7 p.m.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: It's a term that is used most often with the NCAA basketball tournament, but it's fitting for Natrona County after the Mustangs held on for a 38-31 four-overtime victory over Sheridan last week. A loss would have left Natrona County in seventh place with three weeks remaining in the regular season. With the win, however, NC enters Week 6 in a four-way tie for fourth.

TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS: The Mustangs have a track record of winning games in which they're favored over the years. Case in point: Natrona County has won 15 consecutive games against Laramie and is 9-0 all-time against Cheyenne South. Since Thunder Basin joined the 4A ranks in 2017 to give the classification two schools in Gillette, the Mustangs are 3-0 versus Gillette and have outscored the Camels 181-34.

JUST ENOUGH: Natrona County junior Tyler Hill didn't light up the scoreboard or fill the stat sheet in his first start at quarterback in place of injured senior Harrison Taubert. Hill had 13 carries for just 17 yards and completed 8 of 14 passes for only 49 yards.