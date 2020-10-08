 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Natrona County at Gillette preview
View Comments

Prep football: Natrona County at Gillette preview

{{featured_button_text}}
Natrona County

Natrona County at Gillette, 7 p.m.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: It's a term that is used most often with the NCAA basketball tournament, but it's fitting for Natrona County after the Mustangs held on for a 38-31 four-overtime victory over Sheridan last week. A loss would have left Natrona County in seventh place with three weeks remaining in the regular season. With the win, however, NC enters Week 6 in a four-way tie for fourth.

TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS: The Mustangs have a track record of winning games in which they're favored over the years. Case in point: Natrona County has won 15 consecutive games against Laramie and is 9-0 all-time against Cheyenne South. Since Thunder Basin joined the 4A ranks in 2017 to give the classification two schools in Gillette, the Mustangs are 3-0 versus Gillette and have outscored the Camels 181-34.

JUST ENOUGH: Natrona County junior Tyler Hill didn't light up the scoreboard or fill the stat sheet in his first start at quarterback in place of injured senior Harrison Taubert. Hill had 13 carries for just 17 yards and completed 8 of 14 passes for only 49 yards.

But Hill also rushed for three touchdowns, including what proved to be the game-winner in the 4-OT win over Sheridan, and didn't turn the ball over. If Taubert is unable to play again this week, Hill should be even more comfortable behind center.

TURNING IT AROUND? Gillette came into this season expecting to build off a 2-8 season that ended with a 24-20 quarterfinal loss to eventual state runner-up Thunder Basin. But the Camels enter the game at 1-5, with their only victory a 49-0 shutout of winless Cheyenne South. They showed improvement last week, however, holding undefeated Cheyenne Central to a season-low 286 yards in a 19-6 loss.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News