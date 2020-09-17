Prep football: Oil Bowl preview - Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

Oil Bowl: Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
WHEN NATRONA COUNTY HAS THE BALL: The Mustangs are at their best when senior QB Harrison Taubert is running the ball. He leads the team in rushing attempts (60), rushing yards (368) and leads 4A with 8 rushing touchdowns.
"Some of their stuff calls for him to run the ball and some of that is just him being a dude," Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky said. "When they need a big play the ball is going to be in his hands.
"We have to dictate ways to make him give it up or keep him in the pocket, which anybody can do on a chalkboard but we have to be able to do that on Friday night."
After facing a Rock Springs team last week that ran multiple formations, Kelly Walsh won't have to worry about that this week. The Mustangs have the ability and the athletes to stretch the field, but they're at their best running the ball (250.0 rushing yards per game).
"They’re just very good at what they do," Makelky said. "I don’t see a lot of smoke and mirrors with their offense. It’s just smash mouth, right at you, and their kids are very good at it. So besides their quarterback, it’s their execution."
Natrona County had its best offensive showing last week, finishing with 468 total yards in a 48-21 rout of Laramie.
"We had some injuries early, but we’re kind of settling in with our stuff and what we can do," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "We have a really high ceiling and we just have to keep focused on that. If we can do that we’ll be all right."
WHEN KELLY WALSH HAS THE BALL: The Trojans have shown the ability to move the ball with its running game and its passing game. They ran for a 4A-best 361 yards in a season-opening shellacking of Cheyenne South and threw for 190 yards -- the most in two-plus years -- in last week's win over Rock Springs.
"They’ve got a lot of weapons and they have a lot of skill and they can really run," Harshman said. "The big thing is we can’t afford to give up the big play, we have to make them earn everything."
Kelly Walsh has shown the propensity to be a big-play offense to start the season. Junior RB Cam Burkett scored on a 99-yard run and QB Trenton Walker added an 80-yard TD scamper against South, and WR Dom Jahr has four receptions of at least 25 yards. He also caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Walker last week with 6 seconds to play.
"Their offense has lot of wrinkles and they give the defense a lot of different looks," Harshman said.
Whereas the Mustangs' offense is predicated on lining up and imposing its will on opposing defenses, Makelky the Trojans can't do the same thing.
"We’re not going to line up and knock the heck out of those guys when they’re double our size," he said. "So we’ve got to do things scheme-wide that fit our kids. We know if we want to beat 'em we're going to have to line up and make a play."
SERIES HISTORY: This is the 56th time the teams have played for the Oil Bowl trophy, with Natrona County leading the annual series 42-13. ... The Mustangs have won the last three trophy games, including 27-0 last year at Natrona County.
