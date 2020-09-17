Prep football: Oil Bowl preview - Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

"We had some injuries early, but we’re kind of settling in with our stuff and what we can do," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "We have a really high ceiling and we just have to keep focused on that. If we can do that we’ll be all right."

WHEN KELLY WALSH HAS THE BALL: The Trojans have shown the ability to move the ball with its running game and its passing game. They ran for a 4A-best 361 yards in a season-opening shellacking of Cheyenne South and threw for 190 yards -- the most in two-plus years -- in last week's win over Rock Springs.

"They’ve got a lot of weapons and they have a lot of skill and they can really run," Harshman said. "The big thing is we can’t afford to give up the big play, we have to make them earn everything."

Kelly Walsh has shown the propensity to be a big-play offense to start the season. Junior RB Cam Burkett scored on a 99-yard run and QB Trenton Walker added an 80-yard TD scamper against South, and WR Dom Jahr has four receptions of at least 25 yards. He also caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Walker last week with 6 seconds to play.

"Their offense has lot of wrinkles and they give the defense a lot of different looks," Harshman said.