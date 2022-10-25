Prep football playoffs begin Friday with quarterfinals across the state

Back in August, 64 teams across the state put on helmets and shoulder pads all with the goal of finishing the 2022 season playing in the Wyoming State High School Football Championships on Nov. 12-13 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

After eight weeks of the regular season -- nine for Class 4A teams and a handful of others -- that end goal remains for 40 teams heading into this weekend's quarterfinals. All five defending state champions -- 4A Sheridan, 3A Cody, 2A Lyman, 1A/9-man Shoshoni and 1A/6-man Snake River -- are back hoping to defend their state titles, with Cody and Lyman both seeking three-peats.

Here are some things to watch for in the quarterfinals, which kick off Friday at noon in Baggs when Snake River hosts Hulett.

Class 4A

As usual, all four quarterfinal games are rematches from earlier in the season. Road teams won three of the four, with Cheyenne Central winning 41-28 at Thunder Basin in Week 3, Cheyenne East winning 54-20 at Rock Springs in Week 4 and Natrona County winning 41-6 at Gillette in Week 6. In the other, Sheridan defeated visiting Laramie in Week 2.

GOT YOUR NUMBER: No. 1 seed Sheridan has won 17 consecutive games against quarterfinal foe Laramie and is 4-2 all-time against the Plainsmen in the playoffs.

WE MEET AGAIN: This will be the 12th time Natrona County and Gillette have faced off in the playoffs, with the Mustangs holding a 7-4 advantage. NC has won the last five, with the Camels' last victory coming in the 2007 quarterfinals.

DOUBLE-DIGIT DOMINANCE: Sheridan has advanced to the semifinals 15 years in a row. ... This is the 31st consecutive year Natrona County has qualified for the playoffs.

Class 3A

Two of the games are rematches from earlier this season, with Cody defeating Worland 65-7 in Week 2 and Douglas taking down Powell 34-14 in Week 3.

2021 REVISITED: All four quarterfinal games are rematches of last year's first round, with West No. 1 seed Cody facing Worland for the fourth year in a row.

CHANGE OF VENUE: Last year, Buffalo lost at Jackson and Lander lost at home to Star Valley. Friday, the Broncs (No. 3 West) have to play at Buffalo (No. 2 East) while the Tigers (No. 3 East) play at Star Valley (No. 2 West).

PERFECTION: Star Valley is 5-0 all-time against Lander In the playoffs. The Braves defeated the Tigers in the state championship game in 1993 and '95 and in the quarterfinals in 2001, '03 and last year.

IT'S BEEN AWHILE: Lander has lost 12 consecutive quarterfinal games. The last first-round victory for the Tigers was in 2004.

Class 2A

The quarterfinal games will be the first time this season these teams have faced off against each other.

NICE TO MEET YOU: This will be the first playoff meeting between Lyman and Burns. ... The only other time Lovell and Newcastle met in the playoffs was in 2011, with Lovell winning 24-20 in the semifinals on its way to winning the state championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH: Mountain View and Big Horn have played each other twice in the playoffs, both times coming in state championships games. Big Horn defeated Mountain View 47-22 in 2013 and the Buffalos avenged the loss the next year with a 28-19 victory over the Rams.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY: Tongue River's Steve Hanson, Burns' Travis Romsa and Cokeville's Marty Linford will be making their playoff coaching debuts, although Romsa did play on the Broncs' team that lost to Thermopolis in the 2013 quarterfinals.

WHERE'S TODD? Linford might be a playoff rookie, but this is the 30th consecutive year the Panthers qualified for the playoffs. All 30 of those came with Todd Dayton on the sidelines. Dayton retired last season as the state's all-time winningest coach with a career record of 345-72 (1980-21).

PACK A LUNCH: Mountain View has the longest road trip of any team this weekend, with Big Horn 441 miles away. ... The second-longest trip award goes to Cokeville, which has to travel 424 miles to Dayton to take on Tongue River. ... Burns has a 350-mile trip to Lyman and Newcastle a mere 279 miles to Lovell.

Class 1A/9-man

None of the four quarterfinals games -- Big Piney at Pine Bluffs, Lusk at Shoshoni, Wind River at Southeast or Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rocky Mountain -- are rematches from this season.

ONE FOR THE MONEY: Big Piney and Pine Bluffs are meeting for the first time in the postseason.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: This will be the second playoff meeting between Wind River and Southeast, with the Cyclones defeating the Cougars in the 2009 semifinals.

THREE TO GET READY: Lingle-Fort Laramie won its two previous playoff meetings against Rocky Mountain, defeating the Grizzles in the quarterfinals in 2009 and '13.

FOUR TO GO: Lusk holds a 3-0 advantage over Shoshoni in the playoffs, winning in the quarterfinals in 1999 and in the semifinals in 2000 and '01.

Class 1A/6-man

All four games are rematches of Week 5 contests, none of which were close as Snake River shut out Hulett 52-0, Burlington defeated Farson 66-16, Dubois beat Meeteetse 78-18 and Encampment won 71-6 against Kaycee.

WE'RE BACK: Snake River and Kaycee have qualified for the playoffs every year since 6-man football was reintroduced to the state in 2009. During that time the Rattlers are 18-9 in the postseason with four state championships while the Buckaroos are 14-10 with three titles.

RATTLERS RULE: Snake River is 3-0 all-time against Hulett in the playoffs, outscoring the Red Devils 186-33.

PARTY OF TWO: Farson defeated Burlington in the 2018 championship game and Dubois defeated Meeteetse in the 2014 semifinals. Those are the only times these teams have faced off in the playoffs.

FIRST-TIMERS: Encampment, which brought its program back in 2019, and Kaycee have never met in the playoffs.

TRIPLE DIGITS: If Dubois beats Meeteetse it would be the 100th career victory for Ram' head coach David Trembly.

-- All series histories courtesy of wyoming-football.com.