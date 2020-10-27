Prep football playoffs kick off Friday across the state

Cheyenne East has won eight in a row following a season-opening 34-28 loss at Thunder Basin and enters as the favorite. But the Bolts and Cheyenne Central, which spent most of the season at No. 1, both are expecting to make deep playoff runs. And never count out Sheridan, which has advanced to the semifinals for 12 consecutive years (2008-19).

Interestingly, this will be the first time Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central have ever faced off in the playoffs. The same holds true for Natrona County and Thunder Basin, although this is only the Bolts' fourth year as a program.

Class 3A

Defending champ: Star Valley

Top seeds: Cody (West); Douglas (East)

Star Valley enters as the two-time defending state champs, but needed a late-season push to qualify as the No. 4 seed in the stacked West Conference. The Braves face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals in undefeated Douglas, the East Conference champ. The Braves and Bearcats have faced off nine times previously in the postseason, with Star Valley holding a 5-4 advantage after winning last year's quarterfinal matchup.