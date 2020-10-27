Prep football playoffs kick off Friday across the state

A prep football season unlike any other is down to the final three weeks. Forty teams across five classifications enter Friday's quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Football Championships with the shared goal of hoisting the championship trophy.
Of course, only five teams will realize that dream when the final games are played the weekend of Nov. 14-15. Defending state champions Sheridan (Class 4A), Star Valley (3A), Mountain View (2A), Big Horn (1A/11-man) and Snake River (1A/6-man) all are back to defend their titles, although Big Horn is competing for the 2A title after 1A/11-man was replaced by 1A/9-man this season.
And with this year's state championship games not being held at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2009 -- each title game will be hosted by one of the two remaining teams in each classification -- the goal for each team is not to finish the season in Laramie.
Here's a quick take on each class.
Class 4A
Defending champ: Sheridan
Top seed: Cheyenne East
Sheridan remains the gold standard in 4A. The Broncs, who have won four of the past five 4A state titles, reminded everyone of that last week with a 35-0 shutout of Thunder Basin, which had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed.
Cheyenne East has won eight in a row following a season-opening 34-28 loss at Thunder Basin and enters as the favorite. But the Bolts and Cheyenne Central, which spent most of the season at No. 1, both are expecting to make deep playoff runs. And never count out Sheridan, which has advanced to the semifinals for 12 consecutive years (2008-19).
Interestingly, this will be the first time Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central have ever faced off in the playoffs. The same holds true for Natrona County and Thunder Basin, although this is only the Bolts' fourth year as a program.
Class 3A
Defending champ: Star Valley
Top seeds: Cody (West); Douglas (East)
Star Valley enters as the two-time defending state champs, but needed a late-season push to qualify as the No. 4 seed in the stacked West Conference. The Braves face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals in undefeated Douglas, the East Conference champ. The Braves and Bearcats have faced off nine times previously in the postseason, with Star Valley holding a 5-4 advantage after winning last year's quarterfinal matchup.
All four quarterfinals games -- Star Valley at Douglas, Powell at Lander, Riverton at Jackson and Worland at Cody -- are rematches of last year, when the West went 4-0. Three of the games are rematches of regular-season contests, all of which were won by teams from the West: Cody defeated Worland 42-8, Jackson defeated Riverton 57-7 and Powell shut out Lander 31-0. The Panthers are a perfect 6-0 against the Tigers in the quarterfinals.
Class 2A
Defending champs: Mountain View (2A); Big Horn (1A/11-man)
Top seeds: Lyman (West); Torrington (East)
The Buffalos and the Rams each entered Week 8 with a chance to earn the top seed in their respective conference, but Lyman topped Mountain View and Upton-Sundance shut out Big Horn.
The quarterfinals feature only one rematch from last year -- Mountain View's 72-0 shutout of Wheatland. Big Horn and Lyman have met twice before in the playoffs, but this is the first time since 2013.
The other two quarterfinals -- Lovell at Upton-Sundance and Cokeville at Torrington -- are matchups of teams that have never met on the gridiron, either in the postseason or in the regular season. Upton-Sundance and Cokeville were in 1A/11-man last season while Lovell was in 2A and Torrington played in 3A.
Class 1A/9-man
Defending champ: none
Top seeds: Rocky Mountain (West); Southeast (East)
The return of 9-man football to Wyoming for the first time since 1994 brought a new level of excitement as well as dominating performances by both the Grizzlies and the Cyclones.
With Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens canceling their football seasons back in August because of COVID-19 concerns, Rocky Mountain clinched the West top seed back in Week 4. The Grizzlies also posted an impressive 62-50 victory over eventual East No. 2 seed Lusk in Week 6.
The Cyclones, meanwhile, outscored their first three opponents 126-0 and put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season with a 35-16 victory over Lusk to earn the No. 1 seed.
Shoshoni rebounded to win six in a row after opening the season with losses to Southeast (22-0) and Rocky Mountain (22-20). The Wranglers host Pine Bluffs in the quarterfinals.
Class 1A/6-man
Defending champ: Snake River
Top seeds: Farson (West); Kaycee (East)
The Pronghorns claimed the West No. 1 seed with a 35-16 victory against Meeteetse in Week 7 and are in search of their second undefeated season in the past three years.
The Buckaroos rolled through the East, outscoring its five conference opponents 271-10. Kaycee's only blemish on the season was a 47-13 home loss to Farson. The Buckaroos' quarterfinal opponent is a familiar one. Snake River is 4-1 all-time against Kaycee in the playoffs, including back-to-back quarterfinal victories the past two seasons.
Encampment, the West No. 3 seed, qualified for the playoffs for the first time in program history. The Tigers did go 5-2 last year but were ineligible for the postseason.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!