Prep football playoffs kick off Friday with QF action around the state

The season that started in late August begins its three-week sprint to the finish line Friday when the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wyoming State High School Football Championships kick off across the state.

Forty teams remain to compete for state titles in five classifications -- 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A/9-man and 1A/6-man. After last year's state championship games were held at host sites because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's games return to the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12-13. Prior to last year's interruption, the state championship games had been held at War Memorial since 2009.

Here are some things to look for in the quarterfinals, which begin Friday at 1 p.m. when Dubois plays at Hulett in 6-man action.

Class 4A

Obviously, all four quarterfinal games are rematches from earlier this season, with three of them -- Sheridan 31, Cheyenne Central 20; Rock Springs 52, Kelly Walsh 0; Cheyenne East 27, Gillette 21 -- taking place in Week 2. The other game has Thunder Basin trying to avenge its 28-14 Week 7 loss to Natrona County when they meet in Casper.

FAMILIAR FOES: Defending state champion Cheyenne East begins its quest for a repeat with a home game against old rival Gillette. This will be the 10th time the Thunderbirds and Camels have met in the postseason, with Gillette holding a 7-2 advantage. This will be their first meeting since Thunder Basin came on the scene in 2017.

LOOKING FOR REVENGE: Natrona County, which hasn't advanced to the semifinals since winning the state title in 2018, defeated Thunder Basin two weeks ago. But the Mustangs have bitter memories of last year's 19-14 quarterfinal loss to the Bolts.

PERFECTION: No. 1 seed Sheridan is 6-0 all-time against Cheyenne Central in the playoffs.

Class 3A

Two of the games are rematches from earlier this year: Powell shut out East Conference champion Douglas 17-0 in Week 3 and defending state champ Cody defeated Worland 35-21 in Week 2.

WE MEET AGAIN: Cody has defeated Worland each of the past two years in the quarterfinals. Include the regular season, and the Broncs have won seven in a row against the Warriors.

ROAD WARRIORS: Powell is 3-1 the past two season in road playoff games.

MOVING ON/GOING HOME: Prior to last year's quarterfinal loss to Douglas, Star Valley had won five consecutive quarterfinal games. On the flip side, Lander, which hosts Star Valley on Friday, has lost 11 quarterfinal games in a row. The Tigers' last first-round victory was in 2004.

THAT ONE TIME: The only postseason meeting between quarterfinal opponents Buffalo and Jackson was in 2007 when the Broncs defeated the Bison 10-7 in the state championship game.

Class 2A

Three of the quarterfinal games are rematches from last year -- Cokeville at East Conference champion Torrington, Big Horn at West Conference champion Lyman and Upton-Sundance vs. Lovell. The home team won all three of those games last year, which could be good news for Lovell on Friday.

END OF AN ERA? Cokeville head coach Todd Dayton announced earlier this year he was retiring after this season, meaning he could have, at most, three games left in his Hall of Fame career. Dayton, who took over prior to the 1980 season, has compiled a 344-71 record and led the Panthers to 20 state championships. Prior to Cokeville's home game against Thermopolis on Oct. 1, the team's home field was renamed Nate Dayton Field in honor of Dayton and longtime assistant coach Keith Nate.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Since losing its first two quarterfinal games (2012-13), Upton-Sundance has won seven in a row, including last year's 41-16 victory against Lovell.

IT'S A FIRST: Wheatland first fielded a football team in 1912, with Big Piney following suit 12 years later. Combined, the Bulldogs (814) and Punchers (638) have played 1,452 games, including two against each other (Wheatland victories in 2012-13). However, this is the first time they will face off in the playoffs.

Class 1A/9-man

The only rematch from earlier this season is Riverside at East Conference champ Pine Bluffs in Week 1, a game the top-ranked Hornets won 30-0.

UNFAMILIAR FOES: This will be the first playoff meetings between Wright and Shoshoni and Riverside and Pine Bluffs, and only the second between Southeast and Rocky Mountain.

FOUR SURE: Lusk and Wind River have met three times in the postseason, all in the quarterfinals, although the last time was in 2009. The Tigers hold a 2-1 advantage.

IT'S BEEN AWHILE: Riverside hasn't won a quarterfinal game since 2001, while it's been even longer since Wind River (2009) and Wright (2007) advanced to the semifinals.

Class 1A/6-man

Hulett and Dubois play for the second week in a row after the Red Devils defeated the Rams 40-26 last week in a game played at Ten Sleep. Obviously, there's more at stake this time.

MISSING THE PRONGHORNS: Defending state champ Farson failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

NICE TO MEET YOU: Guernsey and Encampment are meeting for the first time, regular season or playoffs.

WE MEET AGAIN: This is the fourth year in a row that Kaycee and West Conference champion Snake River face off in the quarterfinals and the seventh time in 12 years they have met in the playoffs. The Rattlers lead the all-time series 4-2, but Kaycee won last year's meeting, 47-43.

