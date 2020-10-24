 Skip to main content
Prep football: Quarterfinal playoff matchups
Prep football: Quarterfinal playoff matchups

STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS

Quarterfinals

All games Friday

Class 4A

No. 8 Laramie (2-7) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Rock Springs (5-4) at No. 4 Sheridan (6-3), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Kelly Walsh (4-5) at No. 2 Cheyenne Central (7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Natrona County (5-4) at No. 3 Thunder Basin (7-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

4E Worland (3-5) at 1W Cody (7-1), 6 p.m.

3W Powell (6-2) at 2E Lander (6-2), 5 p.m.

4W Star Valley (4-5) at 1E Douglas (7-0)

3E Riverton (4-5) at 2W Jackson (7-2), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

4W Cokeville (5-3) at 1E Torrington (6-2), 7 p.m.

3E Wheatland (7-2) at 2W Mountain View (6-2), 1 p.m.

4E Big Horn (5-3) at 1W Lyman (8-1), 1 p.m.

3W Lovell (6-2) at 2E Upton-Sundance (7-1), 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

4W Riverside (2-6) at 1E Southeast (8-0), 4 p.m.

3E Pine Bluffs (5-3) at 2W Shoshoni (6-2), 3 p.m.

4E Saratoga (3-4) at 1W Rocky Mountain (6-0)

3W Greybull (2-6) at 2E Lusk (6-2), 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

4E Hanna (2-5) at 1W Farson (7-0), 1 p.m.

3W Encampment (5-2) at 2E Hulett (5-2)

4W Snake River (4-3) at 1E Kaycee (7-1)

3E Guernsey (3-4) at 2W Meeteetse (6-1), 6 p.m.

