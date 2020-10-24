Prep football: Quarterfinal playoff matchups

STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS
Quarterfinals
All games Friday
Class 4A
No. 8 Laramie (2-7) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Rock Springs (5-4) at No. 4 Sheridan (6-3), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Kelly Walsh (4-5) at No. 2 Cheyenne Central (7-2), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Natrona County (5-4) at No. 3 Thunder Basin (7-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
4E Worland (3-5) at 1W Cody (7-1), 6 p.m.
3W Powell (6-2) at 2E Lander (6-2), 5 p.m.
4W Star Valley (4-5) at 1E Douglas (7-0)
3E Riverton (4-5) at 2W Jackson (7-2), 5 p.m.
Class 2A
4W Cokeville (5-3) at 1E Torrington (6-2), 7 p.m.
3E Wheatland (7-2) at 2W Mountain View (6-2), 1 p.m.
4E Big Horn (5-3) at 1W Lyman (8-1), 1 p.m.
3W Lovell (6-2) at 2E Upton-Sundance (7-1), 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
4W Riverside (2-6) at 1E Southeast (8-0), 4 p.m.
3E Pine Bluffs (5-3) at 2W Shoshoni (6-2), 3 p.m.
4E Saratoga (3-4) at 1W Rocky Mountain (6-0)
3W Greybull (2-6) at 2E Lusk (6-2), 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
4E Hanna (2-5) at 1W Farson (7-0), 1 p.m.
3W Encampment (5-2) at 2E Hulett (5-2)
4W Snake River (4-3) at 1E Kaycee (7-1)
3E Guernsey (3-4) at 2W Meeteetse (6-1), 6 p.m.
