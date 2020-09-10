Prep football: Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh preview

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
DON'T WASTE CHANCES: In last week's loss to Cheyenne Central, Kelly Walsh moved the ball effectively early before drives stalled because of penalties and turnovers. The Trojans know they can't let that happen against the Tigers on Friday.
"We didn't take advantage of some of our situations," KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. "We had too many missed opportunities."
GAME OF TEMPO: Makelky believes how the game is played will be a deciding factor in which team emerges victorious.
"If the game is slow and methodical, then Rock Springs will probably be the winning team," he said. "But if we can increase the tempo and make it a fast-paced game I like our chances."
BE READY FOR ANYTHING: Under second-year head coach Mark Lenhardt, Rock Springs runs a variety of offensive formations, so the Kelly Walsh defense will have to be at its best.
"The coaches sat down Saturday and looked at their game film and we realized we couldn't show that to our kids because they run so many formations," Makelky said. "Some of it is just window dressing, but they'll go with a lot of unbalanced formations and they're very detail-oriented. We have to line up and be physical, which we haven't always done this year."
PROVING GROUND: After rolling over Cheyenne South in its opener and getting taken out early last week at Cheyenne Central, this game could serve as a gauge as to where Kelly Walsh stacks up with the rest of the non-elite teams in Class 4A.
"We're going to learn a lot about our team on Friday," Makelky said.
