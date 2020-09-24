Prep football: Rock Springs at Natrona County preview

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Springs at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

GROUND AND POUND: Natrona County ran for a 4A-best 410 yards in last week's Oil Bowl victory over Kelly Walsh, with RB Braxton Bundy rushing for 225 yards and QB Harrison Taubert going for 178. Rock Springs can expect some of the same as the Mustangs lead the classification at 290.0 rushing yards per game.

DRAWING A LINE: While Bundy and Taubert get most of the credit for NC's rushing attack, it's the Mustangs' offensive line that makes the offense go. Senior tackles Jace George (6-5, 230) and Phil Bergman (6-7, 319), senior guards Colter Helm (6-1, 227) and Brady Dutcher )6-3, 230), and junior center Brendyn Nelson (5-9, 198) are the ones clearing a path up front. They'll try to hold back a Rock Springs defense that enters with 10 tackles for loss on the season.

TAKE CARE OF THE ROCK: The Mustangs turned the ball over six times in their first two games -- losses to Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. In the past two games against Laramie and Kelly Walsh, however, Natrona County coughed the ball up just once while forcing five turnovers. The Tigers, on the other hand, have taken care of the ball all season. Rock Springs has lost just one fumble and thrown only two interceptions. But the Tigers also have just three takeaways through four games.

THE BACK ROW: Statistically, Natrona County has 4A's worst pass defense, allowing an average of 235.0 passing yards per game. The majority of those yards came against East and Central, the top two passing teams in the classification. The Mustangs did allow two long passing plays in the win over Kelly Walsh last week, including a 77-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage, but FS Kaeden Wilcox has a nose for the ball and CB Koby Kelly had an INT in the end zone against the Trojans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.