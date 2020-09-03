Prep football schedule -- Week 1

THIS WEEK
Thursday
Inter-class
Evanston JV at Big Piney, 4 p.m.
Rawlins at Lyman, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Riverton at Cody, 5 p.m.
Lander at Green River, 7 p.m.
Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Pinedale at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.
Kemmerer at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Lovell at Big Horn, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Riverside at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.
Shoshoni at Southeast, 5 p.m.
Wind River at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5 p.m.
Wright at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Greybull at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Guernsey at Farson, 1 p.m.
Kaycee at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Rich County, Utah at Cokeville, 2 p.m.
Burns at Mitchell, Neb., 7 p.m.
Jackson at Bear Lake, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Preston, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Bridger, Mont., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man
Snake River at Hanna, noon
Burlington at Hulett, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.
Midwest at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Upton-Sundance at Gillette JV, 10 a.m.
Kelly Walsj sophs at Lusk, 1 p.m.
Open: Saratoga
NEXT WEEK
Friday, Sept. 11
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Laramie at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Buffalo at Green River, 7 p.m.
Evanston at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.
Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Upton-Sundance at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Tongue River at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Lyman at Cokeville, 2 p.m.
Big Piney at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m.
Wind River at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Wright, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Farson at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Hulett at Sheridan JV, TBD
Interstate
Douglas at Belle Fourche, S.D., 7 p.m.
Pocatello, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Class 1A/9-man East
Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Kaycee at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Snake River at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Hanna at Natrona County frosh, 10 a.m. (6-man)
Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)
