Prep football schedule

Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Rock Springs at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Powell, 6 p.m.
Interclass
Glenrock at Natrona County sophs, 3:30 p.m.
Lander at Pinedale, 4 p.m.
Rawlins at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Lead-Deadwood, S.D., at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Malad, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Hot Springs, S.D., 7 p.m.
Ben Lomond, Utah, at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy, Utah, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A
Tongue River at Lovell, 1 p.m.
Interclass
Meeteetse at Cody JV, 2 p.m. (6-man)
