Prep football schedule
agate

Prep football schedule

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Rock Springs at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Powell, 6 p.m.

Interclass

Glenrock at Natrona County sophs, 3:30 p.m.

Lander at Pinedale, 4 p.m.

Rawlins at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Lead-Deadwood, S.D., at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Malad, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Hot Springs, S.D., 7 p.m.

Ben Lomond, Utah, at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy, Utah, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A

Tongue River at Lovell, 1 p.m.

Interclass

Meeteetse at Cody JV, 2 p.m. (6-man)

