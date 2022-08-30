Prep football season features nearly a full slate in Week 1 action

After a handful (three handfuls, actually) of games this past weekend, the 2022 high school football season turns it up a notch this week with only three teams not scheduled to take the field.

The action gets started Thursday when defending Class 1A/9-man state champion Shoshoni hosts Pine Bluffs, which handed the Wranglers their only loss last season.

Friday in Class 4A features two matchups of undefeated teams as Rock Springs hosts Thunder Basin and Natrona County hosts Cheyenne East. And two streaks will be on the line when defending state champ Sheridan, winners of eight in a row, plays at Cheyenne South, which has lost 21 in a row.

Class 3A has four cross-conference affairs, including two-time defending state champ Cody hosting Riverton. Douglas travels to Jackson, looking to avenge back-to-back losses to the Broncs in the state semifinals.

Lyman, the two-time defending 2A state champ, puts its state-best 20-game win streak on the line when it plays at Bear Lake, Idaho.

Defending 1A/6-man champ Snake River opens its season at Meeteetse. And Ten Sleep takes the field for the first time in three years when it plays at Encampment on Saturday.

The only teams not on the docket this weekend are 2A Upton-Sundance and 6-man Burlington and Farson.