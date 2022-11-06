Prep football: Semifinal box scores

Class 4A
CHEYENNE EAST 55, NATRONA COUNTY 36
Natrona County;0;14;13;9;36
Cheyenne East;21;14;7;13;55
FIRST QUARTER
East: Drew Jackson 34 pass from Cam Hayes
East: Jackson 7 pass from Hayes (Hayes run)
East: Dom Kaszas 13 pass from Hayes (Brenden Bohlmann kick)
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Wyatt Powell 2 run (Rogan Potter kick)
East: Garet Schlabs 17 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick)
People are also reading…
NC: Powell 2 run (Potter kick)
East: Trevor Eldridge fumble recovery (Bohlmann kick)
THIRD QUARTER
East: Hayes 4 run (Bohlmann kick)
NC: Powell 10 run (Potter kick)
NC: Powell 8 run
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: safety
NC: Mason Weickum 79 kickoff return (Potter kick)
East: Jackson 45 run
East: Bohlmann 35 interception return (Bohlmann kick)
SHERIDAN 63, CHEYENNE CENTRAL 42
Cheyenne Central;14;0;14;14;42
Sheridan;28;13;8;14;63
FIRST QUARTER
Sheridan: Colson Coon 77 run (Coon kick)
Central: Mason Counter 95 kickoff return (Brock Pedersen kick)
Sheridan: Dane Steel 29 run (Coon kick)
Sheridan: Coon 64 run (Coon kick)
Central: Counter 1 run (Pedersen kick)
Sheridan: Coon 22 run (Coon kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Sheridan: Coon 2 run (Coon kick)
Sheridan: Coon 6 run
THIRD QUARTER
Central: Counter 9 run (Pedersen kick)
Sheridan: Mathew Ketner 11 pass from Cael Gilbertson (Coon run)
Central: Jackson Whitworth 75 pass from Keagan Bartlett (Pedersen kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Central: Counter 9 run (Pedersen kick)
Sheridan: Coon 26 run (Coon kick)
Central: Richard Prescott 42 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick)
Sheridan: Coon 16 run (Coon kick)
Class 3A
CODY 42, BUFFALO 7
Cody scoring
Remy Broussard pass from Luke Talich (Trey Thomason kick)
AJ Baxter 10 run
Matt Nelson 10 run (Broussard run)
Nelson 35 pass from Maddox Ball (Thomason kick)
Jackson Schroeder TD run (Thomason kick)
Jacob Ball 10 pass from Maddox Ball (Thomason kick)
STAR VALLEY 48, DOUGLAS 27
Star Valley;7;21;13;7;48
Douglas;14;0;0;13;27
FIRST QUARTER
Douglas: Luke Skeen 6 pass from Trey Rinn (Jackson Hughes kick)
Star Valley: Kaleb Spaulding 4 run (McKell Merritt kick)
Douglas: Hughes 85 pass from Rinn (Hughes kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Star Valley: Tristian Hilton 1 run (Merritt kick)
Star Valley: Brendan Cook fumble recovery (Merritt kick)
Star Valley: Hilton 1 run (Merritt kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Star Valley: Derek Astle 2 run
Star Valley: Jacob Hodges 16 pass from Taft McClure (Merritt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Star Valley: Jesse Leavitt 13 run (Merritt kick)
Douglas: Hughes 34 pass from Rinn (Hughes kick)
Douglas: Brock Pyle 2 pass from Rinn
Class 2A
LOVELL 28, COKEVILLE 7
Cokeville;0;7;0;0;7
Lovell;7;7;0;14;28
FIRST QUARTER
Lovell: Jared Mangus 5 run (Mangus kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Cokeville: Jack Dayton 3 run (Dayton kick)
Lovell: Ben Nichols 4 run (Mangus kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Lovell: Mangus 3 run (Mangus kick)
Lovell: Preston Nichols 1 run (Mangus kick)
BIG HORN 7, LYMAN 0
Lyman;0;0;0;0;0
Big Horn;7;0;0;0;7
FIRST QUARTER
Big Horn: Drew Heerman 3 run (Cooper Garber kick)
Class 1A/9-man
PINE BLUFFS 35, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 32
Rocky Mountain;7;13;6;6;32
Pine Bluffs;13;6;8;8;35
FIRST QUARTER
Pine Bluffs: Dalton Schaefer 5 pass from Stu Lerwick (Abe Serrano kick)
Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 12 run
Rocky Mountain: Maddox Ames 7 run (Collin Haslem kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Rocky Mountain: Mitchell Birkhofer fumble recovery
Rocky Mountain: Carsyn Weber 1 run (Haslem kick)
Pine Bluffs: Ryan Fornstrom 15 pass from Lerwick
THIRD QUARTER
Rocky Mountain: Ames 19 run
Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 18 run (Lerwick run)
FOURTH QUARTER
Rocky Mountain: Jackson Hanusa 5 run
Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 16 run (Lerwick run)
SHOSHONI 40, WIND RIVER 6
Scoring
Shoshoni: Pehton Truempler 5 run (2-point conversion)
Shoshoni: 23-yard fumble return (Cannon Campbell run)
Shoshoni: Campbell 29 run (2-point conversion)
Shoshoni: Truempler 1 run (2-point conversion)
Shoshoni: Dom Jarvis 42 run (2-point conversion)
Wind River: Cooper Frederick 1 run