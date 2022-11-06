 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep football: Semifinal box scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Wyatt Powell run vs East in semifinals

Natrona County's Wyatt Powell runs for yardage against Cheyenne East in their semifinal game Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.

 Michael S Smith, courtesy

Class 4A

CHEYENNE EAST 55, NATRONA COUNTY 36

Natrona County;0;14;13;9;36

Cheyenne East;21;14;7;13;55

FIRST QUARTER

East: Drew Jackson 34 pass from Cam Hayes

East: Jackson 7 pass from Hayes (Hayes run)

East: Dom Kaszas 13 pass from Hayes (Brenden Bohlmann kick)

SECOND QUARTER

NC: Wyatt Powell 2 run (Rogan Potter kick)

East: Garet Schlabs 17 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick)

NC: Powell 2 run (Potter kick)

East: Trevor Eldridge fumble recovery (Bohlmann kick)

THIRD QUARTER

East: Hayes 4 run (Bohlmann kick)

NC: Powell 10 run (Potter kick)

NC: Powell 8 run

FOURTH QUARTER

NC: safety

NC: Mason Weickum 79 kickoff return (Potter kick)

East: Jackson 45 run

East: Bohlmann 35 interception return (Bohlmann kick)

SHERIDAN 63, CHEYENNE CENTRAL 42

Cheyenne Central;14;0;14;14;42

Sheridan;28;13;8;14;63

FIRST QUARTER

Sheridan: Colson Coon 77 run (Coon kick)

Central: Mason Counter 95 kickoff return (Brock Pedersen kick)

Sheridan: Dane Steel 29 run (Coon kick)

Sheridan: Coon 64 run (Coon kick)

Central: Counter 1 run (Pedersen kick)

Sheridan: Coon 22 run (Coon kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Sheridan: Coon 2 run (Coon kick)

Sheridan: Coon 6 run

THIRD QUARTER

Central: Counter 9 run (Pedersen kick)

Sheridan: Mathew Ketner 11 pass from Cael Gilbertson (Coon run)

Central: Jackson Whitworth 75 pass from Keagan Bartlett (Pedersen kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Central: Counter 9 run (Pedersen kick)

Sheridan: Coon 26 run (Coon kick)

Central: Richard Prescott 42 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick)

Sheridan: Coon 16 run (Coon kick)

Class 3A

CODY 42, BUFFALO 7

Cody scoring

Remy Broussard pass from Luke Talich (Trey Thomason kick)

AJ Baxter 10 run

Matt Nelson 10 run (Broussard run)

Nelson 35 pass from Maddox Ball (Thomason kick)

Jackson Schroeder TD run (Thomason kick)

Jacob Ball 10 pass from Maddox Ball (Thomason kick)

STAR VALLEY 48, DOUGLAS 27

Star Valley;7;21;13;7;48

Douglas;14;0;0;13;27

FIRST QUARTER

Douglas: Luke Skeen 6 pass from Trey Rinn (Jackson Hughes kick)

Star Valley: Kaleb Spaulding 4 run (McKell Merritt kick)

Douglas: Hughes 85 pass from Rinn (Hughes kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Star Valley: Tristian Hilton 1 run (Merritt kick)

Star Valley: Brendan Cook fumble recovery (Merritt kick)

Star Valley: Hilton 1 run (Merritt kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Star Valley: Derek Astle 2 run

Star Valley: Jacob Hodges 16 pass from Taft McClure (Merritt kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Star Valley: Jesse Leavitt 13 run (Merritt kick)

Douglas: Hughes 34 pass from Rinn (Hughes kick)

Douglas: Brock Pyle 2 pass from Rinn

Class 2A

LOVELL 28, COKEVILLE 7

Cokeville;0;7;0;0;7

Lovell;7;7;0;14;28

FIRST QUARTER

Lovell: Jared Mangus 5 run (Mangus kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Cokeville: Jack Dayton 3 run (Dayton kick)

Lovell: Ben Nichols 4 run (Mangus kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Lovell: Mangus 3 run (Mangus kick)

Lovell: Preston Nichols 1 run (Mangus kick)

BIG HORN 7, LYMAN 0

Lyman;0;0;0;0;0

Big Horn;7;0;0;0;7

FIRST QUARTER

Big Horn: Drew Heerman 3 run (Cooper Garber kick)

Class 1A/9-man

PINE BLUFFS 35, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 32

Rocky Mountain;7;13;6;6;32

Pine Bluffs;13;6;8;8;35

FIRST QUARTER

Pine Bluffs: Dalton Schaefer 5 pass from Stu Lerwick (Abe Serrano kick)

Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 12 run

Rocky Mountain: Maddox Ames 7 run (Collin Haslem kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Rocky Mountain: Mitchell Birkhofer fumble recovery

Rocky Mountain: Carsyn Weber 1 run (Haslem kick)

Pine Bluffs: Ryan Fornstrom 15 pass from Lerwick

THIRD QUARTER

Rocky Mountain: Ames 19 run

Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 18 run (Lerwick run)

FOURTH QUARTER

Rocky Mountain: Jackson Hanusa 5 run

Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 16 run (Lerwick run)

SHOSHONI 40, WIND RIVER 6

Scoring

Shoshoni: Pehton Truempler 5 run (2-point conversion)

Shoshoni: 23-yard fumble return (Cannon Campbell run)

Shoshoni: Campbell 29 run (2-point conversion)

Shoshoni: Truempler 1 run (2-point conversion)

Shoshoni: Dom Jarvis 42 run (2-point conversion)

Wind River: Cooper Frederick 1 run

