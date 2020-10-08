Prep football: Sheridan at Kelly Walsh preview

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

ON THE LINE: Sheridan leads 4A in rushing offense (245.0 ypg) and defense (109.0 ypg), and it all starts at the line of scrimmage for the Broncs.

"They’re not the biggest, baddest, toughest guys like some other teams have," KW coach Aaron Makelky said, "but they’re probably the best-coached, the most-disciplined and most fundamentally sound unit we’ll see all year."

SPECIAL FORMULA: Kelly Walsh has received improved play from its return teams this year, with Esaias Spillane and Cam Burkett often putting the Trojans in solid field position to begin drives.

Burkett also handles the punting duties for KW and he'll try to limit the damage of the Broncs' Carter McComb, who has a 56-yard punt return for a score already this season.

The Broncs also sport one of 4A's best kickers in Michael Greer, who has booted half of his 34 kickoffs into the end zone.

PLAN B: Even though Sheridan has the No. 1 rush defense, the Trojans won't abandon their option attack. But they will be ready to adjust if needed.