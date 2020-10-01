Prep football: Sheridan at Natrona County preview

Sheridan at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

TYLER TIME: With starting quarterback Harrison Taubert sidelined by an injury he sustained in last week's loss to Rock Springs, junior Tyler Hill will get the first start of his career.

Pressed into action last week, Hill carried the ball seven times for 12 yards and scored the Mustangs' only touchdown on a 1-yard sneak. He also completed 5 of 8 passes for 36 yards, but threw a pick-six that gave Rock Springs a 21-7 lead late.

NC coach Steve Harshman believes Hill will be ready for Friday, though.

"Tyler's a capable guy," he said. "He can do some things."

BATTLE OF CHAMPIONS: Defending state champion Sheridan has won four of the past five state titles, six since 2009 and 27 overall. Natrona County has won 18 total, including four since 2010 and defeated the Broncs in the 2018 championship game. Either the Broncs, the Mustangs or both have played in every 4A state championship game since 2009.