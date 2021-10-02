 Skip to main content
Prep football standings through Oct. 1
agate

Through Friday

CLASS 4A

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

Cheyenne East;5-1;.833;204-109;5-1;.833;204-109

Rock Springs;5-1;.833;232-82;5-1;.833;232-82

Sheridan;5-1;.833;219-68;5-1;.833;219-68

Thunder Basin;5-1;.833;233-119;5-1;.833;233-119

Gillette;3-3;.500;186-186;3-3;.500;186-186

Kelly Walsh;3-3;.500;153-206;3-3;.500;153-206

Natrona County;3-3;.500;136-65;3-3;.500;136-65

Cheyenne Central;1-5;.167;102-111;1-5;.167;102-111

Cheyenne South;0-6;.000;42-332;0-6;.000;42-332

Laramie;0-6;.000;51-283;0-6;.000;51-283

CLASS 3A

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Buffalo;2-0;1.000;90-13;4-1;.800;162-81

Douglas;2-0;1.000;78-6;4-1;.800;129-23

Worland;2-0;1.000;73-24;3-2;.600;156-123

Lander;0-2;.000;23-53;1-4;.200;93-120

Rawlins;0-2;.000;13-97;0-6;.000;33-285

Riverton;0-2;.000;7-91;0-6;.000;54-232

West Conference

Cody;2-0;1.000;87-31;5-0;1.000;228-76

Jackson;2-0;1.000;81-34;5-1;.833;200-125

Evanston;1-1;.500;41-56;5-1;.833;116-117

Star Valley;1-1;.500;51-41;3-3;.500;180-119

Powell;0-2;.000;27-67;4-2;.667;145-100

Green River;0-2;.000;19-79;0-5;.000;85-201

CLASS 2A

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Torrington;4-0;1.000;142-63;4-2;.667;151-77

Wheatland;3-1;.750;113-65;5-1;.833;195-71

Big Horn;2-2;.500;98-70;2-3;.400;98-90

Burns;2-2;.500;59-78;2-4;.333;66-119

Newcastle;2-2;.500;51-71;2-4;.333;51-132

Tongue River;1-2;.333;43-70;3-2;.600;83-77

Upton-Sundance;1-2;.333;70-68;2-2;.500;134-89

Glenrock;0-4;.000;34-126;2-4;.333;106-140

West Conference

Lyman;4-0;1.000;157-67;6-0;1.000;215-87

Cokeville;3-1;.750;130-49;4-1;.800;161-55

Lovell;3-1;.750;114-62;4-1;.800;134-62

Kemmerer;2-2;.500;63-112;2-3;.400;69-158

Big Piney;1-2;.333;58-70;2-3;.400;97-118

Thermopolis;1-2;.333;68-111;1-3;.250;68-111

Mountain View;0-3;.000;34-69;0-4;.000;55-91

Pinedale;0-3;.000;7-84;0-4;.000;7-128

CLASS 1A/9-MAN

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Pine Bluffs;3-0;1.000;136-27;5-0;1.000;200-52

Lusk;3-1;.750;158-81;4-1;.800;158-81

Wright;2-1;.667;48-67;3-2;.600;111-88

Southeast;2-1;.667;99-76;2-3;.400;112-122

Saratoga;1-2;.333;50-79;3-2;.600;112-87

Lingle-Fort Laramie;1-3;.250;70-108;1-4;.200;70-108

Moorcroft;0-4;.000;34-159;0-5;.000;54-185

West Conference

Shoshoni;3-0;1.000;118-16;4-1;.800;183-57

Wind River;2-1;.667;104-37;4-1;.800;112-43

Rocky Mountain;2-1;.667;64-59;3-1;.750;85-66

Greybull;2-2;.500;76-91;3-2;.600;102-111

Riverside;2-2;.500;146-95;2-3;.400;146-125

St. Stephens;0-3;.000;34-136;0-5;.000;34-136

Wyoming Indian;0-2;.000;0-108;0-4;.000;8-223

CLASS 1A/6-MAN

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Hulett;2-0;1.000;148-38;5-0;1.000;349-175

Midwest;1-0;1.000;50-0;3-2;.600;197-197

Guernsey;1-1;.500;64-88;2-3;.400;132-195

Kaycee;0-1;.000;24-73;0-4;.000;61-232

Hanna;0-2;.000;13-100;0-3;.000;13-161

West Conference

Snake River;3-0;.000;180-40;4-0;1.000;241-40

Encampment;2-1;.667;108-138;3-1;.750;181-151

Meeteetse;2-1;.667;196-182;3-2;.600;267-234

Farson;1-1;.500;50-48;3-1;.750;155-96

Dubois;1-2;.333;157-150;3-2;.600;301-165

Burlington;0-4;.000;118-231;0-5;.000;176-295

