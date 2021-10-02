Prep football standings through Oct. 1

Through Friday
CLASS 4A
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
Cheyenne East;5-1;.833;204-109;5-1;.833;204-109
Rock Springs;5-1;.833;232-82;5-1;.833;232-82
Sheridan;5-1;.833;219-68;5-1;.833;219-68
Thunder Basin;5-1;.833;233-119;5-1;.833;233-119
Gillette;3-3;.500;186-186;3-3;.500;186-186
Kelly Walsh;3-3;.500;153-206;3-3;.500;153-206
Natrona County;3-3;.500;136-65;3-3;.500;136-65
Cheyenne Central;1-5;.167;102-111;1-5;.167;102-111
Cheyenne South;0-6;.000;42-332;0-6;.000;42-332
Laramie;0-6;.000;51-283;0-6;.000;51-283
CLASS 3A
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Buffalo;2-0;1.000;90-13;4-1;.800;162-81
Douglas;2-0;1.000;78-6;4-1;.800;129-23
Worland;2-0;1.000;73-24;3-2;.600;156-123
Lander;0-2;.000;23-53;1-4;.200;93-120
Rawlins;0-2;.000;13-97;0-6;.000;33-285
Riverton;0-2;.000;7-91;0-6;.000;54-232
West Conference
Cody;2-0;1.000;87-31;5-0;1.000;228-76
Jackson;2-0;1.000;81-34;5-1;.833;200-125
Evanston;1-1;.500;41-56;5-1;.833;116-117
Star Valley;1-1;.500;51-41;3-3;.500;180-119
Powell;0-2;.000;27-67;4-2;.667;145-100
Green River;0-2;.000;19-79;0-5;.000;85-201
CLASS 2A
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Torrington;4-0;1.000;142-63;4-2;.667;151-77
Wheatland;3-1;.750;113-65;5-1;.833;195-71
Big Horn;2-2;.500;98-70;2-3;.400;98-90
Burns;2-2;.500;59-78;2-4;.333;66-119
Newcastle;2-2;.500;51-71;2-4;.333;51-132
Tongue River;1-2;.333;43-70;3-2;.600;83-77
Upton-Sundance;1-2;.333;70-68;2-2;.500;134-89
Glenrock;0-4;.000;34-126;2-4;.333;106-140
West Conference
Lyman;4-0;1.000;157-67;6-0;1.000;215-87
Cokeville;3-1;.750;130-49;4-1;.800;161-55
Lovell;3-1;.750;114-62;4-1;.800;134-62
Kemmerer;2-2;.500;63-112;2-3;.400;69-158
Big Piney;1-2;.333;58-70;2-3;.400;97-118
Thermopolis;1-2;.333;68-111;1-3;.250;68-111
Mountain View;0-3;.000;34-69;0-4;.000;55-91
Pinedale;0-3;.000;7-84;0-4;.000;7-128
CLASS 1A/9-MAN
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Pine Bluffs;3-0;1.000;136-27;5-0;1.000;200-52
Lusk;3-1;.750;158-81;4-1;.800;158-81
Wright;2-1;.667;48-67;3-2;.600;111-88
Southeast;2-1;.667;99-76;2-3;.400;112-122
Saratoga;1-2;.333;50-79;3-2;.600;112-87
Lingle-Fort Laramie;1-3;.250;70-108;1-4;.200;70-108
Moorcroft;0-4;.000;34-159;0-5;.000;54-185
West Conference
Shoshoni;3-0;1.000;118-16;4-1;.800;183-57
Wind River;2-1;.667;104-37;4-1;.800;112-43
Rocky Mountain;2-1;.667;64-59;3-1;.750;85-66
Greybull;2-2;.500;76-91;3-2;.600;102-111
Riverside;2-2;.500;146-95;2-3;.400;146-125
St. Stephens;0-3;.000;34-136;0-5;.000;34-136
Wyoming Indian;0-2;.000;0-108;0-4;.000;8-223
CLASS 1A/6-MAN
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Hulett;2-0;1.000;148-38;5-0;1.000;349-175
Midwest;1-0;1.000;50-0;3-2;.600;197-197
Guernsey;1-1;.500;64-88;2-3;.400;132-195
Kaycee;0-1;.000;24-73;0-4;.000;61-232
Hanna;0-2;.000;13-100;0-3;.000;13-161
West Conference
Snake River;3-0;.000;180-40;4-0;1.000;241-40
Encampment;2-1;.667;108-138;3-1;.750;181-151
Meeteetse;2-1;.667;196-182;3-2;.600;267-234
Farson;1-1;.500;50-48;3-1;.750;155-96
Dubois;1-2;.333;157-150;3-2;.600;301-165
Burlington;0-4;.000;118-231;0-5;.000;176-295