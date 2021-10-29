 Skip to main content
Prep football standings through quarterfinals

Through Quarterfinals

CLASS 4A

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

Rock Springs;8-1;.889;470-115;9-1;.900;512-136

Sheridan;8-1;.889;327-95;9-1;.900;375-109

Cheyenne East;7-2;.778;292-174;8-2;.800;323-186

Natrona County;6-3;.667;250-108;7-3;.700;267-122

Thunder Basin;6-3;.667;322-197;6-4;.600;336-214

Gillette;4-5;.444;228-265;4-6;.400;240-296

Kelly Walsh;3-6;.333;166-321;3-7;.300;187-363

Cheyenne Central;2-7;.222;205-199;2-8;.200;219-247

Laramie;1-8;.111;128-435;1-8;.111;128-435

Cheyenne South;0-9;.000;88-490;0-9;.000;88-490

CLASS 3A

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Douglas;5-0;1.000;135-20;8-1;.889;200-47

Buffalo;3-2;.600;149-99;5-4;.556;248-242

Lander;3-2;.600;92-72;4-5;.444;182-189

Worland;3-2;.600;137-100;4-5;.444;227-239

Riverton;1-4;.200;74-156;1-8;.111;121-297

Rawlins;0-5;.000;27-167;0-9;.000;47-355

West Conference

Cody;5-0;1.000;177-69;9-0;1.000;358-121

Jackson;4-1;.800;159-79;8-2;.800;353-197

Star Valley;3-2;.600;145-76;6-4;.600;324-178

Powell;2-3;.400;131-94;6-4;.600;226-174

Evanston;1-4;.200;60-177;5-4;.556;135-238

Green River;0-5;.000;46-226;0-8;.000;112-348

CLASS 2A

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Torrington;7-0;1.000;222-103;8-2;.800;252-131

Wheatland;5-2;.714;185-138;8-2;.800;312-144

Upton-Sundance;5-2;.714;210-109;6-3;.667;282-151

Tongue River;3-4;.429;136-159;5-4;.556;176-168

Big Horn;3-4;.429;159-132;3-6;.333;179-194

Newcastle;3-4;.429;121-152;3-6;.333;121-213

Burns;2-5;.286;83-133;2-7;.222;100-174

Glenrock;0-7;.000;48-239;2-7;.222;120-253

West Conference

Lyman;7-0;1.000;269-86;10-0;1.000;369-126

Lovell;6-1;.857;239-86;8-1;.889;280-94

Big Piney;5-2;.714;177-124;6-4;.600;216-317

Cokeville;4-3;.571;187-98;5-4;.556;232-125

Thermopolis;3-4;.429;162-185;3-5;.375;162-185

Kemmerer;2-5;.286;89-234;3-5;.375;95-275

Mountain View;1-6;.143;118-176;1-7;.125;139-198

Pinedale;0-7;.000;45-290;0-8;.000;45-334

CLASS 1A/9-MAN

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Pine Bluffs;6-0;1.000;313-45;9-0;1.000;412-78

Lusk;5-1;.857;244-119;6-3;.667;284-177

Southeast;4-2;.667;219-136;4-5;.444;254-209

Wright;3-3;.500;82-169;4-5;.444;155-245

Lingle-Fort Laramie;2-4;.333;129-187;3-5;.375;160-211

Saratoga;1-5;.167;86-207;3-5;.375;148-215

Moorcroft;0-6;.000;50-278;0-8;.000;76-320

West Conference

Shoshoni;6-0;1.000;285-34;8-1;.889;405-75

Rocky Mountain;5-1;.833;239-85;8-1;.889;318-128

Wind River;4-2;.667;260-86;7-2;.778;304-118

Riverside;3-3;.500;172-153;4-5;.444;196-224

Greybull;2-4;.333;94-159;3-5;.375;144-210

St. Stephens;1-5;.167;80-292;1-7;.125;80-292

Wyoming Indian;0-6;.000;0-321;0-8;.000;8-436

CLASS 1A/6-MAN

;;Conference;;Overall

;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA

East Conference

Hulett;4-0;1.000;270-44;8-1;.889;560-263

Midwest;2-2;.500;114-102;4-5;.444;261-359

Guernsey;2-2;.500;124-167;3-6;.333;214;406

Kaycee;2-2;.500;131-135;2-6;.250;176-356

Hanna;0-4;.000;19-210;0-6;.000;31-329

West Conference

Snake River;5-0;.000;238-75;8-0;1.000;412-89

Encampment;4-1;.800;234-204;7-1;.875;433-229

Meeteetse;3-2;.600;269-234;5-3;62.1;400-285

Dubois;2-3;.400;242-233;5-4;.556;468-337

Farson;1-4;.200;106-186;3-4;.429;211-234

Burlington;0-5;.000;158-296;1-6;.143;280-382

Tags

