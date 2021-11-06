Prep football standings through semifinals

Through Quarterfinals
CLASS 4A
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
Rock Springs;8-1;.889;470-115;10-1;.909;567-172
Sheridan;8-1;.889;327-95;10-1;.909;413-133
Cheyenne East;7-2;.778;292-174;8-3;.727;357-241
Natrona County;6-3;.667;250-108;7-4;.636;291-160
Thunder Basin;6-3;.667;322-197;6-4;.600;336-214
Gillette;4-5;.444;228-265;4-6;.400;240-296
Kelly Walsh;3-6;.333;166-321;3-7;.300;187-363
Cheyenne Central;2-7;.222;205-199;2-8;.200;219-247
Laramie;1-8;.111;128-435;1-8;.111;128-435
Cheyenne South;0-9;.000;88-490;0-9;.000;88-490
CLASS 3A
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Douglas;5-0;1.000;135-20;8-2;.800;220-75
Buffalo;3-2;.600;149-99;5-4;.556;248-242
Lander;3-2;.600;92-72;4-5;.444;182-189
Worland;3-2;.600;137-100;4-5;.444;227-239
Riverton;1-4;.200;74-156;1-8;.111;121-297
Rawlins;0-5;.000;27-167;0-9;.000;47-355
West Conference
Cody;5-0;1.000;177-69;10-0;1.000;382-138
Jackson;4-1;.800;159-79;9-2;.818;381-217
Star Valley;3-2;.600;145-76;6-5;.545;341-202
Powell;2-3;.400;131-94;6-4;.600;226-174
Evanston;1-4;.200;60-177;5-4;.556;135-238
Green River;0-5;.000;46-226;0-8;.000;112-348
CLASS 2A
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Torrington;7-0;1.000;222-103;8-3;.727;259-166
Wheatland;5-2;.714;185-138;8-3;.727;340-182
Upton-Sundance;5-2;.714;210-109;6-3;.667;282-151
Tongue River;3-4;.429;136-159;5-4;.556;176-168
Big Horn;3-4;.429;159-132;3-6;.333;179-194
Newcastle;3-4;.429;121-152;3-6;.333;121-213
Burns;2-5;.286;83-133;2-7;.222;100-174
Glenrock;0-7;.000;48-239;2-7;.222;120-253
West Conference
Lyman;7-0;1.000;269-86;11-0;1.000;407-154
Lovell;6-1;.857;239-86;9-1;.900;315-101
Big Piney;5-2;.714;177-124;6-4;.600;216-317
Cokeville;4-3;.571;187-98;5-4;.556;232-125
Thermopolis;3-4;.429;162-185;3-5;.375;162-185
Kemmerer;2-5;.286;89-234;3-5;.375;95-275
Mountain View;1-6;.143;118-176;1-7;.125;139-198
Pinedale;0-7;.000;45-290;0-8;.000;45-334
CLASS 1A/9-MAN
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Pine Bluffs;6-0;1.000;313-45;9-1;.900;436-108
Lusk;5-1;.857;244-119;6-3;.667;284-177
Southeast;4-2;.667;219-136;4-5;.444;254-209
Wright;3-3;.500;82-169;4-5;.444;155-245
Lingle-Fort Laramie;2-4;.333;129-187;3-5;.375;160-211
Saratoga;1-5;.167;86-207;3-5;.375;148-215
Moorcroft;0-6;.000;50-278;0-8;.000;76-320
West Conference
Shoshoni;6-0;1.000;285-34;9-1;.900;432-75
Rocky Mountain;5-1;.833;239-85;9-1;.900;348-152
Wind River;4-2;.667;260-86;7-3;.700;304-145
Riverside;3-3;.500;172-153;4-5;.444;196-224
Greybull;2-4;.333;94-159;3-5;.375;144-210
St. Stephens;1-5;.167;80-292;1-7;.125;80-292
Wyoming Indian;0-6;.000;0-321;0-8;.000;8-436
CLASS 1A/6-MAN
;;Conference;;Overall
;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA;W-L;Pct.;PF-PA
East Conference
Hulett;4-0;1.000;270-44;8-1;.889;560-263
Midwest;2-2;.500;114-102;4-5;.444;261-359
Guernsey;2-2;.500;124-167;3-6;.333;214;406
Kaycee;2-2;.500;131-135;2-6;.250;176-356
Hanna;0-4;.000;19-210;0-6;.000;31-329
West Conference
Snake River;5-0;.000;238-75;9-0;1.000;459-135
Encampment;4-1;.800;234-204;8-1;.889;489-265
Meeteetse;3-2;.600;269-234;5-4;.545;446-332
Dubois;2-3;.400;242-233;5-5;.500;504-393
Farson;1-4;.200;106-186;3-4;.429;211-234
Burlington;0-5;.000;158-296;1-6;.143;280-382