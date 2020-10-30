 Skip to main content
Prep football: State playoffs results and schedule
Quarterfinals

Class 4A

No. 1 Cheyenne East 49, No. 8 Laramie (2-8) 7

No. 4 Sheridan 35, No. 5 Rock Springs (5-5) 6

No. 7 Kelly Walsh 28, No. 2 Cheyenne Central (7-3) 14

No. 3 Thunder Basin 19, No. 6 Natrona County (5-5) 14

Class 3A

1W Cody 51, 4E Worland (3-6) 7

3W Powell 15, 2E Lander (6-3) 7

1E Douglas 16, 4W Star Valley (4-6) 14

2W Jackson 61, 3E Riverton (4-6) 38

Class 2A

1E Torrington 34, 4W Cokeville (5-4) 14

2W Mountain View 34, 3E Wheatland (7-3) 30

1W Lyman 42, 4E Big Horn (5-4) 7

2E Upton-Sundance 41, 3W Lovell (6-3) 16

Class 1A/9-man

1E Southeast 63, 4W Riverside (2-7) 6

2W Shoshoni 48, 3E Pine Bluffs (5-4)  6

1W Rocky Mountain 44, 4E Saratoga (3-5) 40

2E Lusk 54, 3W Greybull (2-7) 0

Class 1A/6-man

1W Farson 70, 4E Hanna (2-6) 0

3W Encampment 59, 2E Hulett (5-3) 20

1E Kaycee 47, 4W Snake River (4-4) 43

2W Meeteetse 63, 3E Guernsey (3-5) 7

Semifinals

Games Friday/Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan (7-3) at Cheyenne East (9-1)

Kelly Walsh (5-5) at Thunder Basin (8-2)

Class 3A

Powell (7-2) at Cody (8-1)

Jackson (8-2) at Douglas (8-0)

Class 2A

Mountain View (7-2) at Torrington (7-2)

Upton-Sundance (8-1) at Lyman (9-1)

Class 1A/9-man

Shoshoni (7-2) at Southeast (9-0)

Lusk (7-2) at Rocky Mountain (7-0)

Class 1A/6-man

Encampment (6-2) at Farson (9-0)

Meeteetse (7-1) at Kaycee (8-1)

