Prep football: Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh preview

HOME SWEET HOME: Kelly Walsh will be playing its fourth consecutive home game and its fifth in six games at Harry Geldien Stadium. Last week's game was scheduled to be played in Laramie, but smoke from the nearby Mullen Fire forced the game to be moved to Casper. The Trojans improved to 3-1 at home with a 49-28 victory over the Plainsmen.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: The Trojans trailed Laramie 21-7 before scoring 42 points in a row to put the game away. Kelly Walsh finished with a state-best 643 yards of total offense, rushing for 343 and throwing for 200. Thunder Basin expects to make things a little more difficult for the Trojans on Friday. The Bolts allow just 139.0 rushing yards per game.

BIG-PLAY POTENTIAL: Both Kelly Walsh and Thunder Basin have players who are threats to score every time they touch the ball, no matter where they are on the field. For the Trojans, RB Cam Burkett has touchdown runs of 99, 64, 42 and 35 yards this season, QB Trenton Walker has an 80-yard TD run to go along with TD passes of 91, 77, 53 and 40 yards, all to WR Dom Jahr. The Bolts counter with RB Jaxon Pikula, who has scoring runs of 69 and 53 yards and touchdown catches of 66 and 61 yards; and Sergio Pelayo, who has a 46-yard TD run to go along with kickoff return TDs of 86 and 82 yards.