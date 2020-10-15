Prep football: Thunder Basin at Natrona County

Thunder Basin at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

PICK YOUR POISON: Thunder Basin has talent across the board, including senior RB Jaxon Pikula (1,117 rushing yards and 14 TDs) and junior QB Ryan Baker (1,617 passing yards and 16 scores).

"Their running back is really good and they've got a nice combination of skill guys," NC coach Steve Harshman said. "They're a complete team."

BATTLE IN THE TRENCHES: The Mustangs start four seniors -- tackles Jace George and Phil Bergman and guards Colter Helm and Brady Dutcher -- on the offensive line. Thunder Basin also has experience on the OL with five senior starters.

"Their linemen are big and tough and they've got a lot of depth up front," Harshman said.

GETTING IT DONE: NC QB Tyler Hill hasn't put up eye-popping stats in his first two games as a starter after senior Harrison Taubert was injured, but the junior is 2-0 and has rushed for 4 touchdowns. In last week's win over Gillette he completed 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards and, more importantly, didn't turn the ball over.

"Tyler just keep getting better every day," Harshman said.