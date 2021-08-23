 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 0 schedule
agate

Prep football: Week 0 schedule

  • Updated
Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Natrona County sophs at Glenrock, noon

Wheatland at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Malad, Idaho, at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Big Piney at Bear Lake, Idaho, 6 p.m.

Hot Springs, S.D., at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Burns at Yuma, Colo., 7 p.m.

Evanston at Ben Lomond, Utah, 7 p.m.

Gering, Neb., at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Meeteetse at Bridger, Mont., 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Summit Academy, Utah, 7 p.m.

Teton, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.

