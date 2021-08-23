Prep football: Week 0 schedule

Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Natrona County sophs at Glenrock, noon
Wheatland at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Malad, Idaho, at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Big Piney at Bear Lake, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Hot Springs, S.D., at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Burns at Yuma, Colo., 7 p.m.
Evanston at Ben Lomond, Utah, 7 p.m.
Gering, Neb., at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Meeteetse at Bridger, Mont., 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Summit Academy, Utah, 7 p.m.
Teton, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.