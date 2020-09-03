Prep football: Week 1 Game of the Week - Shoshoni at Southeast

EARLY STATEMENT: Both the Wranglers and the Cyclones have speed at the skill positions, which should serve them well in the 9-man classification. Both teams also have designs on playing deep into the postseason. So while this game won't affect either team in the conference standings, a win here could provide momentum for the rest of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Shoshoni senior QB/LB Tryston Truempler accounted for more than 1,500 yards of total offense and 11 TDs last season and finished third in 1A/11-man in defensive points per game. ... Senior Johnny Hilder anchors the offensive and defensive line for the Wranglers. ... Senior RB Kaden Dower, who transferred from St. Stephens after the Eagles canceled fall sports, brings much-needed speed to the lineup. He won both the Class 1A 100 and 200 at the 2019 state meet while running for Western Heritage Lutheran Academy. ... Southeast might be the deepest team in the 9-man ranks. The Cyclones return their top four rushers -- RBs Cord Herring, Ryan Clapper and Brant Fullmer and QB Hayden Anderson -- their top receivers in Clapper and Bodie Herring, and their top two defensive point-getters in Cord Herring and Harrison Hall. Clapper and Hall were both all-state selections last year.