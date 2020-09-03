Prep football: Week 1 Key Games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class 4A

TODAY: Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bolts held on for a 34-28 win over Cheyenne East; the Tigers won 35-6 at Gillette.

LAST TIME: Thunder Basin defeated Rock Springs 24-14. ... The Bolts have won all three games in the brief series.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Special teams. Thunder Basin's Sergio Pelayo returned a kickoff 87 yards for a third-quarter TD to spark the Bolts' comeback win over East. They also had three different players return punts for positive yards. That puts pressure on the Tigers' special teams units to avoid breakdowns that would give the Bolts good field position.

Class 3A

TODAY: Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Panthers rolled to a 37-7 victory over Riverton; this is the season opener for the Warriors.

LAST TIME: Powell won 24-7 last season to snap a two-game losing streak to Worland. ... The teams have played every year since 1945, with the Warriors holding a 41-34 advantage.