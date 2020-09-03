Prep football: Week 1 Key Games

Class 4A
TODAY: Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Bolts held on for a 34-28 win over Cheyenne East; the Tigers won 35-6 at Gillette.
LAST TIME: Thunder Basin defeated Rock Springs 24-14. ... The Bolts have won all three games in the brief series.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Special teams. Thunder Basin's Sergio Pelayo returned a kickoff 87 yards for a third-quarter TD to spark the Bolts' comeback win over East. They also had three different players return punts for positive yards. That puts pressure on the Tigers' special teams units to avoid breakdowns that would give the Bolts good field position.
Class 3A
TODAY: Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Panthers rolled to a 37-7 victory over Riverton; this is the season opener for the Warriors.
LAST TIME: Powell won 24-7 last season to snap a two-game losing streak to Worland. ... The teams have played every year since 1945, with the Warriors holding a 41-34 advantage.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Starting strong. Powell already took care of this aspect last week, scoring on its opening drive and and putting up 30 points in the first half. Worland didn't have the luxury of playing last week, so the Warriors want to establish some momentum early while not letting Powell strike first.
Class 2A
TODAY: Pinedale at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: This is the season opener for the Wranglers; the Herders opened with a 56-12 win over the Natrona County sophomores.
LAST TIME: Glenrock defeated Pinedale to open the 2016 season. ... In the teams' only other meeting, the Herders won 56-0 in the Class 3A semifinals.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Early momentum. Both teams failed to make the playoffs last season, which is something they hope to change in 2020. While this game won't affect either team's conference positioning, it could help set a tone for the rest of the season.
Class 1A/9-man
TODAY: Greybull at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: This is the season opener for both the Buffaloes and the Wolves.
LAST TIME: Moorcroft defeated Greybull 51-14 in the Class 1A/D1 quarterfinals back in 1995. ... The teams have only met three times (1993-95) with the Wolves holding a 2-1 advantage.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: New beginning. Both teams played in the 11-man ranks last year, so how they adjust to the 9-man game will be interesting to watch.
Class 1A/6-man
SATURDAY: Snake River at Hanna, noon
LAST WEEK: Season opener for both teams.
LAST TIME: Snake River defeated Hanna 71-38 in last year's state championship game. ... The Rattlers have won the last nine in a row to lead the all-time series 9-7.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Revenge factor. After losing to the Rattlers in the state title game nearly nine months ago, the Miners could get some measure of revenge with a victory.
