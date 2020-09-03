Prep football: Week 1 Players to Watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAEDYN BUELL, Cheyenne East: The senior QB threw for 313 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 112 yards and 2 scores in the T-Birds' loss to Thunder Basin.

CAM BURKETT, Kelly Walsh: The junior RB went 99 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball and finished with 177 yards and 3 TDs on just 6 carries in a rout of Cheyenne South.

ADAM SUKO, Wheatland: The senior ran for 124 yards and 3 TDs and caught a 57-yard TD pass in the Bulldogs' win over Rawlins.

JAXON PIKULA, Thunder Basin: The senior RB carried the ball 26 times for a state-best 196 yards and 2 scores in the Bolts' victory over East.

